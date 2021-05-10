Digital Education Publishing Market In US- Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., among others to contribute to the market growth
The digital education publishing market in the US is poised to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
The report on the digital education publishing market in US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the competitive price of digital educational content and the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector.
The digital education publishing market in US analysis includes Product, End-user, and Geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing prominence of alternative credentialing as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education publishing market growth in the US during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The digital education publishing market in US covers the following areas:
Digital Education Publishing Market In US Sizing
Digital Education Publishing Market In US Forecast
Digital Education Publishing Market In US Analysis
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- McGraw Hill Education Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Pearson Plc
- RELX Plc
- Scholastic Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Digital textbooks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Digital assessment books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate and skill based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- McGraw Hill Education Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Pearson Plc
- RELX Plc
- Scholastic Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
