About Digital English Language Learning



The digitization of the education industry has led to multiple digital learning platforms offering English-language learning techniques and practices. Learners of the language can either enroll for online classroom programs or can use English-language learning apps.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 25.83% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the digital English language learning market in APAC. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of language learning courses, programs, and packages across the APAC region.



The market is divided into the following segments based on end-users:

• Academic learners

• Non-academic learners



Technavio's report, digital English language learning market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• EF Education First

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

• McGraw-Hill Education

• Oxford University Press

• Pearson

• Sanako Corporation

Market driver

• Adoption of English as a global business language

Market challenge

• High investments in digital leaning infrastructure

Market trend

• Cognitive approach to English language learning

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



