Digital English Language Learning Market to record USD 12.38 Bn growth | Driven by the adoption of English as a global language | Technavio

Mar 31, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital English language learning market size is expected to increase by USD 12.38 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, trends, and other important statistics influencing the growth of the market.
Get highlights on the factors impacting the market growth. Download Free Sample Report Now
The market is driven by the adoption of English as a global language. Many countries have not declared English as the official language for communication. However, it is the medium of instruction in multiple geographies. Also, it is the common language used for communication between most countries and governments across the world. In addition, the use of English as the business language in the majority of corporates globally has increased the demand for English learning solutions. All these factors are driving the growth of the global digital English language learning market.
As per Technavio, the increased flexibility offered by digital language courses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.
Digital English Language Learning Market: Use of artificial intelligence and chatbots
Vendors in the market are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to provide customized English language learning solutions to end-users. The use of AI is enabling end-users to analyze user data and track student progress, which is revolutionizing digital teaching methods and digital language learning solutions. Also, the use of chatbots ensures effective communication with students and aid in personalized dialogue exchange. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Explore other key trends and drivers impacting the market growth. Request a Free Sample Report
Digital English Language Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the digital English language learning market by end-user (nonacademic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
By end-user, the market will observe maximum growth in non-adademic learners segment during the forecast period. The increased use of the English language in corporate communications and international business operations is driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to generate maximum revenue over the forecast period.
The APAC region led the digital English language learning market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growth of the corporate sector and the high demand for digital content.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Related Reports:
Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
English Language Training Market in China by End-user and Learning Methods Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Digital English Language Learning Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 12.38 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.30
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.3 Marketing and sales
2.2.4 Support activities
2.2.5 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Non academic learners
- Academic learners
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Non academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Non academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Non academic learners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Academic learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Academic learners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Deployment
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- On premise
- Cloud based
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Deployment
6.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: On premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Deployment
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rates and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. APAC ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2020. In 2025, the five regions will maintain their position as that of 2020.
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Adoption of English as a global language
9.1.2 Increased number of language learning startups
9.1.3 Increased flexibility offered by digital language courses
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Innovations in the wearable devices market
9.2.2 Competition from MOOC providers
9.2.3 Focus on native languages
Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Use of artificial intelligence and chatbots
9.3.2 Cognitive approach toward English language learning
9.3.3 Emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Apollo Global Management Inc.
Exhibit 50: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: Apollo Global Management Inc. - Segment focus
11.4 Cambridge University Press
Exhibit 54: Cambridge University Press - Overview
Exhibit 55: Cambridge University Press - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Cambridge University Press – Key news
Exhibit 57: Cambridge University Press - Key offerings
11.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
Exhibit 58: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 61: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - Segment focus
11.6 EF Education First Ltd.
Exhibit 63: EF Education First Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 64: EF Education First Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 65: EF Education First Ltd. - Key offerings
11.7 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
Exhibit 66: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus
11.8 eSplice Ltd.
Exhibit 70: eSplice Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 71: eSplice Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 72: eSplice Ltd. - Key offerings
11.9 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
Exhibit 73: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. - Segment focus
11.10 Pearson Plc
Exhibit 77: Pearson Plc - Overview
Exhibit 78: Pearson Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Pearson Plc – Key news
Exhibit 80: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
11.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.
Exhibit 82: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Rosetta Stone Ltd. - Segment focus
11.12 Sanako Oy
Exhibit 86: Sanako Oy - Overview
Exhibit 87: Sanako Oy - Product and service
Exhibit 88: Sanako Oy - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 92: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article