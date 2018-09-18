Digital Experience Key to Cyber Monday Conversions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Analyzing data from over 300M online shoppers, Quantum Metric found eCommerce retailers that invested in user experience optimization were able to efficiently convert traffic, experiencing a year-over-year conversion rate increase of 8.9% for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While Adobe found that total revenue this year beat records , many brands struggled to transform unprecedented visitor volume into completed checkouts. During high traffic times, it is difficult to keep sites live and eRetailers that invested in Quantum Metric maintained full visibility into their digital experience, avoided outages and increased sales.

"Waiting for users to post on social media that they're unhappy or call support about a bug is a last resort. Proactively discovering where an issue is occurring and quantifying how much of an impact it is costing has allowed retailers to add hundreds of millions to their top line revenue" says Mario Ciabarra, Founder and CEO of Quantum Metric. "By having a methodical approach to improving the digital customer journey, enterprises are able to increase visibility and uncover errors in real time, boosting sales and ensuring customer satisfaction."

Brands attribute their conversion success to their investment in digital experience intelligence. "Wow what a cyber week! Quantum Metric was the star of the show - we used it to drive immediate decisions impacting reduction in customer friction during the cyber rush," says a major US retailer.

Retailer mobile conversion rate grew by 10% compared to last year, indicating the continued advancement and importance of cross-device experience. "Retailers can no longer discount the influence that mobile has on overall revenue and need to provide equal attention to the shopping experience of both their mobile and web applications," says Ciabarra.

While eRetailers that focused on digital experience optimization saw increased revenue during Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, experts agree that digital experience will continue to be the key differentiator for online retail in 2019. Beyond just the initial sale, the quality of experience drives customer retention, loyalty, and long term brand satisfaction.

Tactics for operationalizing online experience can be found in Quantum Metric's ebook, Delivering Extraordinary Digital Experiences .

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the digital experience intelligence platform, driving unparalleled visibility into every customer interaction across all devices and delivering faster data-driven decisions. Built to automatically prioritize both technical and behavioral insights, the platform promotes enterprise digital transformation by empowering organizational CX alignment. Performance and security are the foundation of Quantum Metric, enabling customers to gain real-time user insights securely and at scale. Since 2016, Quantum Metric has grown its customer base to include a range of mid-market to Fortune 500 enterprises.

SOURCE Quantum Metric

Related Links

http://www.quantummetric.com

