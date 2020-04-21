Digital Film Academy NYC / Atlanta Moves to Online Learning; Launches Associate Degree in Media

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world hunkered down in the Spring of 2020 against Coronavirus, U.S. universities and colleges faced a challenge: how to continue to educate and train their students?

One film school in New York City was undergoing a forward-looking evolution.

Patrick DiRenna, President and Founder of Digital Film Academy explains: "In that moment we switched to become an online film school. Students went live online. They were together with each other and with their instructors. We evolved. And after students graduate from here, they will continue to have free lifetime access to equipment. Our graduates have a plan of action in place and are ready to produce media and monetize it as restrictions lift!"

The school has 2 brick and mortar locations: one film school in NYC and one film school in Atlanta, Georgia. With the New York film academy location at Times Square and the Georgia film academy located in downtown Atlanta, the convenience is obvious.

During the COVID-19 pandemic both cities were locked down. Yet the message to prospective students was clear: "Stay safe! But consider how to use this time effectively. Develop these digital film production skills now. Once this is all over, the time will be ripe for the right media. Those who are ready to deliver it when the bell rings will do well. Use your time wisely."

Digital Film Academy offers a 16 month Associate Degree in filmmaking alongside a 12 month Certificate program in media production. Its policy of free lifetime access to equipment has enabled alumni (including veterans and international students) to build careers in independent film production and to achieve positions at HBO and Vimeo. Graduates have won student Academy awards and major prizes at the Venice Film Festival. Chadwick Boseman of Marvel's 'Black Panther' fame is even an alum!

International students on F-1 student visas may use CPT, OPT and STEM OPT for 3 additional years of work authorization in the USA.

With potential start dates in January, May or September, founder Patrick DiRenna recommends: "This is a time to move forward. Don't just do nothing. That's the worst you could possibly do right now. Hone your skills! As we enter this new post-COVID-19 world, you can position yourself to produce powerful, meaningful and monetizable media."

