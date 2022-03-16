Digital Financial Exchange Launches New Corporate Identity and A First of Its Kind Program From Dubai

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX), a cross asset fully insured Centralized Crypto Exchange (CEX) predominantly focused in the MENA & GCC region, with growing developments in the South East Asia & African markets, revealed its new corporate identity as well as a new innovative feature, the "Nomination Program" at DIFX stand at the Crypto Expo Dubai event in the presence of DIFX CEO, media and partners.

"We are proud of what we have achieved in less than a year. DIFX is resolute in creating a new financial order that educates, empowers and bridges the gap between knowledge and digital trading in a secure, comprehensive, trustworthy, quick and easy to use manner." said Jeetu Kataria, Founder and CEO of DIFX. "Our new identity will align with our upcoming features, trading experience, and exciting integrations propelling global crypto adoption. Our brand is a reflection of our commitment to continuously listening to our users and facilitating the relationships with them." he added.

The 'Nomination Program', a feature offered for the first time by a centralized crypto asset exchange, allows crypto traders to ensure their assets are secure and passed on to their beneficiaries in case of uncertain circumstances. The crypto wallet of deceased users on the DIFX exchange will be transferred to their nominated beneficiaries through this program. Jeetu explains, "This is one of the customer centric, innovative features that we at DIFX have implemented because we aspire to relieve our clients of any pain points, apprehensions, or obstacles. This reflects our customer centric approach as a fully insured exchange and our firm belief in ensuring that trust and continuity of service is paramount even in the harshest circumstances."

Other innovative services by DIFX:

Corporate account, a dedicated account type that has advantages over individual accounts such as tax deductions, special rebates in trading fees, an trading consultations

Staking rewards that allow users to earn passive income during the staking period. DIFX staking rewards enables users to hold crypto for longer time periods. DIFX does not interfere, as the staking is completely set by the token and the user.

Revamped rewards structure that allows users to leverage maximum rewards at every trading stage. Users can earn a total of 500 USD worth of DIFX tokens on signing up, trading, swapping etc..

DIFX, launched in September 2021, has already achieved significant milestones. The centralized cross asset crypto exchange employs full data encryption and Bitcoin cold storage. It also released its DIFX mobile application version for IOS and Android to assist its users in making the crypto trading experience a more convenient one. In less than a year, DIFX utility token has been listed on CoinMarketCap and has achieved the spot of the Top Gainers in 2021.

While centralized crypto exchanges who hold customer crypto wallets on their platforms have been subjected to hacks, effecting the trust in these exchanges, DIFX from the onset has ensured its trustworthiness by storing customer wallets off ramp with FireBlocks making them one of the few fully insured centralized crypto exchanges globally. Fireblocks is one of the leading crypto custodians in the world with over 30% market share. DIFX has also partnered with Sumsub to ensure utmost compliance for the onboarding of customers with bank grade AML (Anti Money Laundering), KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYT (Know Your Transaction) compliance tools.

"We aim to merge the world of digital and traditional assets through seamless cross asset trading because we believe the future of finance entails endless possibilities," concluded Jeetu.

DIFX participated in various sessions during the Crypto Expo Event. Jeetu Kataria spoke on the topic of crypto asset regulations, adoption, and how a CEX (Centralized Crypto Exchange) operates in the modern world, while Osama Bari, Chief Technology Officer, discussed the topic of "Why Crypto exchanges are flourishing in the Digital Economy."

About DIFX

DIFX: A fully insured cross-asset trading centralized crypto platform that lets users trade between multiple assets classes that include indices, forex, crypto, metals, commodities etc. Our fully insured crypto wallet comes from our partnership with Fireblocks, which is one of the leading crypto custodians in the world with over 30% market share. DIFX has its own utility token called DIFX; it is ERC20 and BEP20 compliant. The DIFX tokens allow users to avail up to 25% off on their trading fees on the DIFX exchange. DIFX avails The 24/7 multi-language, the DIFX Academy and is working on Global licensing strategies to ensure that DIFX is accessible to all

DIFX was the "Best New Trading Platform - 2021" by Forex Expo and Entrepreneur Middle East.

