Digital Goodie establishes partnership with Microsoft Azure cloud network to expand retail e-commerce platform

Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing service that enables partners to build and host services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers. Developers can use Azure as a platform for building, testing and deploying applications. It is an open platform that supports both Microsoft and non-Microsoft languages and environments.

Digital Goodie offers a fully customizable connected commerce platform for major retailers, simplifying their digital retail operations. The platform comprises everything from consumer-facing components, like native mobile applications, to order management and market leading fulfillment. Digital Goodie's SaaS native offering runs on a highly modular microservices architecture that allows for future-proof, easily scalable digital retail operations. By adding support for Microsoft Azure, Digital Goodie's platform now supports two leading cloud platform providers to ensure maximum flexibility and scalability for the retailer's services.

Digital Goodie CEO Kalle Koutajoki said: "Our customers are market leading retailers with massive sales volumes who are facing the challenges of digital disruption, which requires capabilities for fast innovation and integration cycles, and constant refinement of the customer experience. Our modular and cloud-native technology is perfect for scaling up, and lets our customers react fast to the constantly evolving market needs. It is natural that our customers want to have flexibility also in the choice of cloud providers, which is why so we are excited about adding another world-leading cloud platform at the base of our operations."

Microsoft's Partner Development Manager Juhani Vuorio said: "I'm pleased that Digital Goodie and Microsoft have established a partnership to adapt Digital Goodie's solutions to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Microsoft is a partner-driven company so every time our customers and partners succeed, we succeed. We are very excited to welcome Digital Goodie onboard and look forward to successful collaboration."

Black Dragon Capital CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. said: "Digital Goodie's commitment to leading the retail industry's transition to a digital ecosystem is at the heart of their strategy. Strong cloud-based partners are critical to offering their clients the choice and flexibility they need to compete and win. The Microsoft partnership is an important step in the growth of Digital Goodie."

About Digital Goodie

Digital Goodie is a digital commerce company providing a modern and fully customizable connected commerce platform. The company's strategic partners and clients include Finland's largest retailer, S Group, with more than 1 million consumers using Digital Goodie's shopping solution. Digital Goodie is backed by the U.S. e-commerce growth fund Black Dragon Capital. The Digital Goodie platform was included in the Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide 2018 among the leading applications of the digital commerce ecosystem. The platform runs on top of a new generation microservices architecture consisting of modular commerce and fulfillment solutions. Retailers can either use Digital Goodie's Commerce and Fulfillment solutions off the shelf or build their own services and combine third-party components to create their own versions. Digital Goodie, founded in 2009, has headquarters in Helsinki, Finland.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Black Dragon Capital is a private equity fund focused on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media and sport technologies. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com.

