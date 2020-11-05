Digital Health Market 2020-2030: Focus on Digital Therapeutics by Type of Solution, Type of Therapy and Purpose of Solution

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030: Based on Type of Solution, Type of Therapy and Purpose of Solution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of digital therapeutics solutions (either commercialized or under development) in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for digital therapeutics developers over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030.



The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within digital therapeutics market across



Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading developers offering digital therapeutic solutions?

What are the most popular therapeutic areas for digital therapeutic solutions?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their solutions?

What are the key factors influencing the price of digital therapeutic solutions?

What is the trend in capital investments in the digital therapeutics market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What type of marketing strategies are being adopted by developers in this domain?

What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on digital therapeutic solutions market?

What are the opportunities for digital therapeutic solutions in emerging markets?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to digital therapeutic solutions market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1 Chapter Overview

3.2. Digitization in the Healthcare Sector

3.3. Next-Generation Healthcare Solutions

3.4. Key Concepts Associated with Digital Health Solutions

3.4.1. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

3.4.2. Internet of Things (IoT)

3.4.3. Big Data

3.4.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.4.5. Gamification

3.5. Overview of Digital Therapeutics

3.5.1. Key Strategic Initiatives

3.5.1.1. Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA)

3.5.1.2. Personal Connected Health (PCH) Alliance

3.5.1.3. Programs Initiated by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

3.5.1.4. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

3.5.1.5. National Health Service (NHS) Guidelines

3.5.1.6. United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Regulations for Digital Therapeutics

3.5.2. Product Development and Commercialization Path for Digital Therapeutics

3.5.2.1. Discovery and Preclinical Phase

3.5.2.2. Clinical Trials and Validation

3.5.2.3. Involving Insurance Providers / Payers

3.5.2.4. Distribution and Marketing



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Digital Therapeutics: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Solution

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.4. Analysis by Purpose of Solution

4.2.5. Analysis by Target Disease Indication(s)

4.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.2.7. Analysis by Target Population

4.3. Digital Therapeutics: Additional Information

4.3.1. Analysis by Prescription Requirement

4.3.2. Analysis by Duration of Course

4.3.3. Analysis by Cost of Solution

4.4. Digital Therapeutics: List of Developers

4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.4.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.4.3. Analysis by Type of Business Model

4.4.4 Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.5. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Digital Therapeutics Solutions

4.6. Leading Developers: 4D Bubble Analysis based on Portfolio Strength, Target Indication and Company Size

4.7. Grid Representation: Analysis by Status of Development, Type of Solution and Therapeutic Area

4.8. Tree Map Representation: Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Company Size

4.9. World Map Representation: Analysis of Regional Activity

4.10. Digital Therapeutics: Information on Additional Companies



5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters

5.4. Key Therapeutic Areas

5.4.1. Cardiovascular Disorders

5.4.2. Mental Health Problems

5.4.3. Metabolic Disorders

5.4.4. Neurological Disorders

5.4.5. Substance Use Disorders

5.4.6. Other Therapeutic Areas



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Akili Interactive

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2. Product Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Big Health

6.4. dreem

6.5 Kaia Health

6.6. Mindmaze

6.7. Omada Health

6.8. Pear Therapeutics

6.9. Vida Health

6.10. Voluntis

6.11. WellDoc

6.12. Wellthy Therapeutics



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Digital Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase

7.3.3. Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled and Trial Registration Year

7.3.4. Analysis by Study Design

7.3.5. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

7.3.6. Analysis by Sponsor / Collaborator

7.3.7. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.3.8 Leading Digital Therapeutic Solutions: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.3.9. Analysis by Trial Focus

7.3.10. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.3.11. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

7.3.12. Geographical Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

7.3.13. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population

7.4. Clinical End-Points Analysis



8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Types of Funding

8.3. Digital Therapeutics: Funding and Investment Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

8.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

8.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy

8.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.3.6. Analysis by Geography

8.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

8.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount of Funding

8.3.9. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Instances

8.4 Concluding Remarks



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Digital Therapeutics: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations



10. GO-TO-MARKET STRATEGY

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Marketing Strategies Adopted by Digital Therapeutic Developers

10.2.1. Participation in Global Events

10.2.2. Marketing on Social Media Platforms

10.2.3. Marketing on Online / Print Media Platforms

10.2.4. Undertaking Various Promotional Activities through Official Websites

10.2.5. Adoption of Different Business Models and Pricing Strategies

10.2.5.1. B2C Business Model

10.2.5.2. B2B Business Model

10.2.5.2. B2B2C Business Model

10.2.6. Undertaking Various Promotional Activities through Product Add-ons

10.3. Concluding Remarks



11. BOWMAN CLOCK PRICING STRATEGY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Bowman Strategy Clock

11.2.1. Two Dimensions of Bowman Strategy Clock

11.2.2. Eight Positions on Bowman Strategic Clock

11.3 Framework

11.3.1. Methodology

11.3.2. Theoretical Framework and Price Evaluation Hypothesis

11.3.3. Results and Interpretation

11.4. Concluding Remarks



12. MARKET FORECAST



13. CASE STUDY: IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on Digital Therapeutics

13.2.1. Impact on Future Market Opportunity for Digital Therapeutic Solutions Market

13.3. Recuperative Strategies for Developer Businesses

13.3.1. Strategies for Implementation in the Short / Mid Term

13.3.2. Strategies for Implementation in the Long Term



14. REMOTE DIGITAL MONITORING / DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. An Introduction to Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions

14.3. Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions: Overall Market Landscape

14.4. Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions: List of Developers

14.5. Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions: Company Profiles

14.6. Remote Digital Monitoring / Diagnostic Solutions: Funding and Investment Analysis

14.7. Concluding Remarks



15. SWOT ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Comparison of SWOT Factors

15.2.1. Strengths

15.2.2. Weaknesses

15.2.3. Opportunities

15.2.4. Threats



16. DIGITAL SOLUTIONS: RECENT TRENDS AND FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Prevalent Trends Related to Digital Therapeutics

16.2.1. Emerging Focus Areas

16.2.2. Key Historical Trends

16.2.3. Geographical Distribution of Activity

16.3. Trends Shaping the Future of Digital Therapeutics

16.3.1. Digital Solutions Closing the Digital Gap

16.3.2. Increasing Focus on Patient Centric Models

16.3.3. Applicability across a Variety of Disease Indications

16.3.4. Increasing Emphasis on Real-World Evidence in Research and Development

16.3.5. Advances in IT and Computing Power to Foster Future Innovation

16.4. Improving the Future Health: Opportunities Beyond Digital Therapeutics



17. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

