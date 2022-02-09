Digital Health Market is Expected to Grow at 12.3% During 2021-2027

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Digital Health Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click Here to get the free sample pdf- https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1027/digital-health-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Digital Health Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Surge in demand for remote patient monitoring

Increasing geriatric population

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Improving accessibility to the internet

Dearth of skilled healthcare professionals

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Digital Health Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Technology Type (Tele healthcare, mHealth, Health Analytics, and Digital Health Systems)

(Tele healthcare, mHealth, Health Analytics, and Digital Health Systems) Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services)

(Hardware, Software, and Services) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World).

Digital Health Market Insights

Market Trends by Technology Type

Based on the technology type, the market is segmented as tele healthcare, mHealth, health analytics, and digital health system. The tele healthcare segment is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to the increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, improving accessibility to the internet, and dearth of skilled healthcare professionals.

Market Trends by Component Type

Based on the component type, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. The services segment is expected to remain most dominant in the market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for remote patient monitoring, synchronous services, and asynchronous services.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The North American market is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period, owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, huge healthcare expenditure, high adoption of advanced technology, and presence of tech savvy population.

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Health Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here… https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1027/digital-health-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

AdvancedMD Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Biotelemetry Inc.

iHealth Lab Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AT & T

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Digital Health Market

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

Patient Simulator Market - https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2289/patient-simulator-market.html Surgical Simulator Market- https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2290/surgical-simulator-market.html

About us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Connect with the team at

Stratview Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

SOURCE Stratview Research