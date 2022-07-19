Digital Health Market to grow by USD 207.34 billion by 2025, Use of AI in Digital Health is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

Digital Health Market: Segmentation Analysis

The digital health market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Regional Highlights - 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital health in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Europe and South America regions. Better infrastructure and the awareness of technological advances in the healthcare industry will facilitate the digital health market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Digital Health Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increase in the number of M&A activities in the market

Increasing support for digital health from the governments

Growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector

Digital Health Market: Vendor Analysis

The digital health market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market.

and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. The digital health market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N V, McKesson Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG among others.

Alphabet Inc. - It provides a platform for developing healthcare interoperability resources, an application programming interface-based digital services.

Reasons to Buy Digital Health Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital health market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital health market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital health market across North America , Europe , APAC, and South America

, , APAC, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital health market vendors

Digital Health Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16% Market growth 2020-2025 USD 207.34 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N V, McKesson Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

