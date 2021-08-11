Digital Isolator Market in Industrial Machinery Sector: Features and Global Outlook
Aug 11, 2021, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital isolator market size is expected to grow by USD 389.96 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
|
Data Insights
|
Market Segmentations
|
Digital Isolator Market Machine
|
Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Highlights
|
Covers
|
Key Countries
|
Segments
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and France
|
Technology
|
Capacitive digital isolator,
Inductive digital isolator,
Optical digital isolator
|
Vendors
|
Offerings
|
Region
|
Advantech Co. Ltd.
|
PCI-bus
|
APAC
|
will offer 52% of the growth opportunity
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
iCouple
Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
The rising need for industrial automation is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as increasing competition and growing consumer demands are forcing companies to focus on enhancing operations in their manufacturing operations. Hence, industrials operators are increasingly adopting automation across various operations as it helps them reduce the reliance on labor, wages, and boost flexibility, speed, and productivity. With the increasing adoption of automation, the demand for digital isolators used in automation components will increase during the forecast period.
Key Benefits
- Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior
- Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments
Major Five Digital Isolator Companies:
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
