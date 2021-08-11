Digital Isolator Market in Industrial Machinery Sector: Features and Global Outlook













Digital Isolator Market Machine Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Highlights Covers Key Countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and France Technology Capacitive digital isolator, Inductive digital isolator, Optical digital isolator







Advantech Co. Ltd. PCI-bus APAC will offer 52% of the growth opportunity Analog Devices Inc. iCouple

























The rising need for industrial automation is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as increasing competition and growing consumer demands are forcing companies to focus on enhancing operations in their manufacturing operations. Hence, industrials operators are increasingly adopting automation across various operations as it helps them reduce the reliance on labor, wages, and boost flexibility, speed, and productivity. With the increasing adoption of automation, the demand for digital isolators used in automation components will increase during the forecast period.

Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Global Bearing Isolators Market – Global bearing isolators market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemical processing and manufacturing, mining and metal processing, paper and pulp, and food and beverage), material (non-metallic bearing isolators and metallic bearing isolators), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Intrinsic Safety Modules Market – Global intrinsic safety modules market is segmented by product (zener barriers, isolator barriers, and converter barriers), geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and end-user (oil and gas, mining, power, chemical and petrochemical, and others).

