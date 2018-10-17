LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Landscape: Asthma



Summary

"Digital Landscape: Asthma", analyzes digital activities undertaken by pharma industry in support of therapies for asthma.



- The report includes digital activities directed towards patients and/or HCPs.

- The geographic scope of the report is the United States, EUCAN(Canada and the 5EU countries - UK, Germany, France, Italy & Spain).

- The report covers both inhaled and injectable asthma therapies.



Key Highlights

- US Patients: Strong feature-rich branded sites for both inhaled and injectable asthma therapies in the US. Most 2017 activity seen in the injectable therapy space, with the launch of branded and unbranded sites by AstraZeneca following approval of Fasenra, as well as activity from other companies with existing severe / allergic asthma therapies. Overall, the pharma-sponsored social media and mobile app landscapes for US patients are underdeveloped.

- US HCPs: Good brand support available for US HCPs in the asthma space from AstraZeneca, Teva and GSK. All new branded activity in 2017 was in the injectable space following approval of AstraZeneca's Fasenra. Unbranded landscape is sparse with sites only detected for severe asthma from AstraZeneca and Sanofi / Regeneron. Social media activity is limited to corporate accounts and examples of good quality, pharma-sponsored mobile apps are lacking.

- EUCAN Patients: Most companies have brand sites for EUCAN patients, mainly in Germany and the UK. Good examples of single-country unbranded asthma initiatives exist. Opportunity to develop multi-country, local-language campaigns integrated with social media to provide a sense of community to asthma patients. Good quality, country-specific mobile apps available for EUCAN patients. Activity seen in the smart inhaler space from AstraZeneca and Teva.

- EUCAN HCPs: Boehringer Ingelheim offers the strongest branded and unbranded support for HCPs in EUCAN, and had the only new activity in 2017. Limited social media support available, with Chiesi providing the best example of a respiratory-focused social media page for HCPs. Pharma mobile app landscape is relatively active, particularly in Spain, with a focus on disease and inhaler information.



Companies Mentioned: AstraZeneca, GSK, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva, Novartis, Genentech, Merck, Sunovion, Chiesi, Sanofi Genzyme / Regeneron, Takeda, Sandoz / Hexal, Zambon, Orion, Mundipharma / Napp, Mylan, Meda, Astellas, Elpen.



Scope

- The report includes digital activities directed towards patients and/or HCPs, including branded websites, unbranded disease awareness initiatives, social media and mobile apps.

- The report is based on analysis conducted by a combination of GlobalData's digital and disease-specific teams. It also includes analysis of data licensed from third parties e.g. website traffic, search engine optimization (SEO), digital display advertising, mobile app downloads, and social media interaction.

- The geographic scope of the report is the United States, Canada and the 5EU (UK, Germany, France, Italy & Spain), with EUCAN used as an abbreviation for Europe and Canada throughout.

- This report covers the research period from January 2017 - December 2017.



Reasons to buy

- Our Digital Landscape report provides an analysis of pharma multichannel activity in the digital asthma space, and can assist our pharma clients derive value in a number of ways:

- Competitive Intelligence: Track and compare key competitor activity across channels and identify key trends in asthma

- Digital Strategy: Strengthen corporate digital excellence, learn from industry best practice, and identify opportunities for novel digital campaigns

- Support new brand launch: See best practice examples of pre- and post-launch digital activities, ascertain must-have digital assets for patient and HCP engagement, and assess potential gaps and opportunities for pipeline brands

- Business Development & Licensing: Assess topics and trends shaping digital health in asthma and beyond, and learn about key patient and physician online activities in asthma.



