Digital Manufacturing Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry| Market segmentation by type (solution and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been keeping an eye on Digital Manufacturing in the Electrical and Electronics Market size which increased by USD 14.67 billion between 2020 and 2025 while slowing down at a CAGR of 17.59%. A comprehensive analysis, market size and projection, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis for over 25 vendors are all included in the study on digital manufacturing in the electrical and electronics market.
The market is driven by the growing use of DM for improved traceability. In addition, the Increased use of mobile DM applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the Digital Manufacturing Market in the Electrical and Electronics Industry Market.
Major Five Digital Manufacturing in Electrical and Electronics Industry Companies:
- Autodesk Inc. - The company offers digital manufacturing solutions for different types of industries such as precise tooling, Airbus, Schneider Electric, and others.
- Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers various services such as asset lifecycle management, asset reliability, bridge analysis, building design, civil design, construction, mine design, plant design, and other services.
- CAD Schroer GmbH- The company offers digital manufacturing applications such as CAD, IoT, PLM, PDM, VR, and AR
- Capgemini SE- The company offers different types of digital manufacturing solutions for machines, products, people, and suppliers.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP- The company offers different types of digital manufacturing such as shortening development cycles with HPC, optimizing operations with IoT technologies, and others.
Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Type Outlook
The market share rise of the solutions segment in the electrical and electronics industry's digital manufacturing market would be significant. Due to the rising adoption of cloud-enabled solutions, an increase in data complexity among large enterprises, and an increasing likelihood that cyberthreats will have an adverse effect on the profitability of the company, the global DM market in the electrical and electronics industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.
Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Geography Outlook
APAC will account for 61% of market growth. The main markets for digital manufacturing in the APAC electrical and electronics industry are China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in this region will increase more quickly than the markets in all other regions combined. The growth of the digital manufacturing market in the electrical and electronics industry in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by DM being an essential link in manufacturing.
|
Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.59%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 14.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
21.11
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Tulip Interfaces Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Values chain analysis: Systems software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Solution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Solution - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Autodesk Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Autodesk Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Autodesk Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Bentley Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 47: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 50: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 CAD Schroer GmbH
- 10.6 Capgemini SE
- Exhibit 54: Capgemini SE - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Capgemini SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Capgemini SE - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Capgemini SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Capgemini SE - Segment focus
- 10.7 Dassault Systemes SE
- Exhibit 59: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Dassault Systemes SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Dassault Systemes SE - Segment focus
- 10.8 DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC.
- Exhibit 64: DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Exhibit 67: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Segment focus
- 10.10 PTC Inc.
- Exhibit 71: PTC Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: PTC Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: PTC Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: PTC Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 75: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Tulip Interfaces Inc.
- Exhibit 80: Tulip Interfaces Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Tulip Interfaces Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Tulip Interfaces Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
