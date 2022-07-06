Digital Manufacturing Market in Electrical and Electronics Industry| Market segmentation by type (solution and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)|Technavio

The market is driven by the growing use of DM for improved traceability. In addition, the Increased use of mobile DM applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the Digital Manufacturing Market in the Electrical and Electronics Industry Market.

Major Five Digital Manufacturing in Electrical and Electronics Industry Companies:

Autodesk Inc. - The company offers digital manufacturing solutions for different types of industries such as precise tooling, Airbus, Schneider Electric, and others.

Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers various services such as asset lifecycle management, asset reliability, bridge analysis, building design, civil design, construction, mine design, plant design, and other services.

CAD Schroer GmbH- The company offers digital manufacturing applications such as CAD, IoT, PLM, PDM, VR, and AR

Capgemini SE- The company offers different types of digital manufacturing solutions for machines, products, people, and suppliers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP- The company offers different types of digital manufacturing such as shortening development cycles with HPC, optimizing operations with IoT technologies, and others.

Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Type Outlook

The market share rise of the solutions segment in the electrical and electronics industry's digital manufacturing market would be significant. Due to the rising adoption of cloud-enabled solutions, an increase in data complexity among large enterprises, and an increasing likelihood that cyberthreats will have an adverse effect on the profitability of the company, the global DM market in the electrical and electronics industry is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Geography Outlook

APAC will account for 61% of market growth. The main markets for digital manufacturing in the APAC electrical and electronics industry are China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in this region will increase more quickly than the markets in all other regions combined. The growth of the digital manufacturing market in the electrical and electronics industry in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by DM being an essential link in manufacturing.

Digital Manufacturing Market In Electrical And Electronics Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 14.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CAD Schroer GmbH, Capgemini SE, Dassault Systemes SE, DREAMZTECH SOLUTIONS INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, and Tulip Interfaces Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

