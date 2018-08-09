LONDON, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Map Market: Overview



This comprehensive report Digital Map Market - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026 by Transparency Market Research analyzes and provides growth forecast for the digital map market at the global and regional level.In terms of region, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.







The report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017.An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis.







The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services that play a key role in the expansion of the digital map between 2018 and 2026. It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the digital map market during the forecast period.







The report includes detailed value chain analysis and opportunity analysis, which is focused on providing a widespread view of the global digital map market.The Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global digital map market.







The study incorporates digital map market attractiveness analysis, in which market segments such as software solutions, map (data), and services are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to provide a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the digital map market, attractiveness analysis of every geographic region mentioned in the report has been provided.







An overview of the digital map market detailing key trends and dynamics has been included for providing a clear understanding of market ecosystem forces.The dynamics include impact analysis of market restraining factors and drivers and opportunities for the digital map market.







Additionally, the report provides analysis of business strategies adopted by market leaders in the digital map market. Trends and services related to digital map systems along with their applications have also been explained in the report.







Global Digital Map Market: Scope of the Report



The study provides a decisive view on the global digital map market, broadly segmented by based on type into software solutions, map (data), and services and in terms of by application into indoor navigation/positioning and outdoor maps. Further, the report provides a detailed breakdown of the digital map market across geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, thus providing valuable insights at the micro and macro levels.







The report highlights the competitive scenario within the digital map market, ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights into the digital map market are a result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.







These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.







The market in North America has been segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the market in Europe has been analyzed across France, Germany, the U.K., and the Rest of Europe. The digital map market in Asia Pacific has also been segmented at the country level into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa region covers GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and the Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the digital map market along with types and applications of digital maps.







Global Digital Map Market: Research Methodology



The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred to for developing a preliminary understanding of the market.







Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the digital map market across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate existing data and analysis.







Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.







Global Digital Map Market: Competitive Dynamics



The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global digital map market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.







Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked.Some of the key players in the digital map market are HERE Technologies, Autonavi Software Co.







Ltd., Navinfo Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., INRIX Inc., TomTom NV , Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), and Google Inc. among others.







The digital map market has been segmented as follows:



Global Digital Map Market







By Type



Software Solutions



Web-based



Desktop



Mobile App



Maps (data)



Services







By Application



Indoor Navigation/Positioning



Airports



Retail Stores



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Departmental Stores



Health Care Facilities



Others (Educational Institutes, Museums, Other Commercial Buildings)



Outdoor Maps



Automotive



Mobile & Internet



Government & Utilities



Real Estate/Construction



Others (Energy & Mining, Agriculture, etc.)







By Geography



North America



The U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America



Europe



Germany



The U.K.



France



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America



Brazil



Rest of South America







