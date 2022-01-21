Digital Marketer Spot On Acquires Smart Traffic Consulting

MONTEVALLO, Ala., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spot On Agency recently acquired Smart Traffic Consulting, known for its SEO/SEM expertise, in a move that continues to expand the agency's digital strategy and healthcare marketing services. Over the past four years, Spot On has partnered with Smart Traffic Consulting on a project basis, frequently working jointly on SEO optimization, site strategy and pay-per-click campaigns.

Recently Spot On and Smart Traffic Consulting helped a healthcare SaaS company go from 800 monthly site visits to 20,000 and increase its domain authority by 416%.

"Given our strong track record of project wins over these past few years, we're very excited to cement our relationship with Smart Traffic and bring additional expertise and resources to our growing client base," says Susie Kelley, Spot On's co-founder.

Spot On primarily serves companies in the healthcare software space, with an emphasis on digital marketing, web strategy & design, lead generation, content creation and branding. The company is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Spot On focuses on sound digital strategy, providing a foundation for improvements to achieve performance goals, notes Kelley. As a HubSpot Solutions Partner, Spot On brings a data focus to all content marketing and advertising efforts.

"We help companies define their ideal audience and think bigger, examining where prospects are feeling pain and identifying the ideal interaction, so we can create an optimal, data-driven plan together to best grow audience and convert into sales," she says.

Smart Traffic Consulting was founded by Brian Cauble, a digital strategist who brings a wealth of experience in search advertising, site optimization and social. "I'm excited for the many new opportunities we'll have to help businesses gain more traffic and smarter traffic," Cauble says.

