Digital Marketing Agency - Regroup Media is Acquired by C. Melchers GmbH & Co. KG

London-based Digital Marketing Agency Regroup Media has been acquired by the German based China-Trading specialist C. Melchers GmbH & Co. KG (Melchers).

Regroup Media, (https://www.regroup-media.co.uk, https://www.regroup-china.com/) founded in 2011, provides digital marketing services for businesses both in the consumer and business sectors looking to expand their markets online.

Regroup has a unique offering; providing digital solutions both for Western markets, via channels such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as having a dedicated division for brands wishing to enter the China market, via channels such as WeChat, Weibo, Baidu, JD and Tmall.

Regroup has become a leading force for Western-brands looking to reach China, the World's biggest online market, servicing a wide and rapidly growing client-base in the luxury retail, high street retail, education, property and B2B space.

The services provided by Regroup include WeChat and Weibo management, being one of the first UK agencies to develop WeChat mini-programs; the applications within WeChat's eco-system that enables brands to develop e-commerce, gaming, and geo-location driven services. Regroup has developed mini programs for clients such as The British House and Bremont.

Regroup also provides a consultancy service for China, and a development capability for brands wishing to establish a web presence there.

Melchers is a German headquartered company with more than 50 subsidiaries in Germany and overseas with a strong focus on Asia. Having been involved in China for over 150 years, this is now their key market with more than 450 people employed there.

Melchers provide a full support service for businesses wishing to expand their markets in Asia and specifically China, including sales and marketing, back-office, retail and sourcing as well as for consulting in market expansion and cross border M&A transactions.

The acquisition is perfectly timed as interest in the West continues to grow to reach this ever-expanding marketplace. China has one fifth of the World's web users, and accounts for 40% of online transactions, yet with only half the population online, there is clearly a significant growth potential going forward.

More and more Western brands are establishing themselves in China.

Scott Muir, MD and Founder of Regroup stated, "The partnership with Melchers makes perfect sense for Regroup. We are focusing on our China operation, to help more Western brands develop a strategy to reach this ever-growing market. We already have offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou, Melchers have been operating in China for over 150 years and have an unrivalled infrastructure and network there, which will ultimately help us grow further in China."

Dirk Saenger, Managing Partner of Melchers stated that, "Melchers has the infrastructure and legal set up in China to offer market expansion services to its partners, including the physical handling of goods being for buying or selling in the China market. With the digital marketing know-how Regroup will add to the services offered, Melchers will extend its reach and services on offer for its partners even further".

About Regroup Media

Formed by experienced marketeers and technicians, Regroup is a London-Based digital marketing agency committed to helping clients define and action strategy for growth in the digital domain.

Regroup provides digital marketing services for Western markets, via channels such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Regroup also provides a dedicated service for Western-brands wishing to enter the China marketplace via WeChat, Weibo, Tmall, JD, and Baidu.

About C. Melchers GmbH & Co. KG

C. Melchers GmbH & Co. KG is a global company with a wide range of services and with trading know-how in diverse areas of business.



Their network of more than 50 subsidiaries in Germany and abroad makes Melchers a powerful, dependable partner.

Their experienced experts are there to support clients at local level, ensuring the successful implementation of their specific requirements.

