Digital Marketing Agency, fishbat, Offers 5 Tips for New Restaurants Creating a Marketing Plan

A new restaurant is one of the most volatile types of businesses, and it can often sink before it gains the type of traction it really needs to succeed. Effective advertising can go a long way toward keeping the business afloat long enough to start seeing financial success.

Listed below are some key pointers to keep in mind when developing a new marketing plan.

Create A Loyalty Program. Customers who participate in a loyalty program are far more likely to return to a restaurant in the future, and the financial gains from repeat business far outpace any costs associated with giving discounts. Restaurants that incentivize repeat business may find that they are seeing a significant increase in traffic with minimal investment.

Take Advantage of Local Media. Restaurants, alongside other brick and mortar stores, are businesses that really need to target a local audience. Advertising to someone hundreds of miles away is largely a waste of money, and using local websites and even print ads can go a long way toward raising awareness and filling seats.

Employ Hyper-Local Online Marketing. Major advertising services have come a long way in the past few years, and using paid advertisements on Google or major social media networks that are targeted to a small geographic area around the restaurant is an excellent way to ensure advertising dollars are being well spent.

Keep the Website Simple and Informative. When diners are looking for a place to eat, they want information front and center. While all businesses benefit from having a well-organized website, it's incredibly important that relevant details like contact information and a copy of the menu be easily accessible. Make sure the site is easily viewable on mobile as well, as many eaters are on the go when they look for information on a spot to eat.

Adding regular content to a website is important to stay relevant when it comes to SEO and rankings, but a new restaurant's primary concern when it comes to their online presence is making important information as easy to access as possible.

Monitor and Respond to Online Reviews. With the advent of popular review apps, and ratings for businesses displayed prominently on Google, it's important for a restaurant to manage reviews and keep their PR as positive as possible. In the early stages of opening a restaurant, a few negative reviews can scare off potential customers.

Even the best restaurants can't please every customer every time, but taking action to address concerns on online review platforms helps smooth over any negative feedback and solidifies the business as a valuable part of the community that takes constructive criticism to heart.

