Digital Marketing Agency Websites Depot Earns Google Premier Partner Badge

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Websites Depot is announcing a major milestone as a digital marketing agency by attaining the status of Google Premier Partner. The agency can now don the badge associated with a high level of web proficiency as a way to demonstrate its merit in the marketing and web design industry.

In order to attain its premiere badge, the L.A. agency had to meet three major criteria. One was performance based on client revenue growth. The second is the amount of Google Ad budget under management, which is set at a minimum of $500,000. Lastly, the agency needs to have at least two individuals with Google Ads certification.

Receiving the badge means many things for the agency. First and foremost, it has proven itself to be a steadfast and reliable service to businesses large and small. With a wide range of services, all able to be done in-house, Websites Depot covers every base necessary to build a strong online presence. Countless companies have arrived to the agency with little to nothing to show. However, after putting the agency under their employ, they generate sites that steadily grow in organic and genuine traffic, thus yielding growth in clientele and sales – a primary goal of the agency.

Online reputation management comes as a great importance to any business; it's the net that a huge percentage of shoppers and browsers find their products and services through. What many companies do not realize, however, is boosting search engine optimization could enhance the amount of eyes and offers they could attract to their site. On-site search optimization is one of the many professional services which Websites Depot can implement into their clients' sites, and more often than not, sites benefit greatly from this application.

According to Websites Depot CEO Danny Star, "I can't begin to express the gratitude I have for my team. Becoming a Premier Partner is only one success of many to come. We couldn't be happier as a company to receive this badge."

As a Google Premier Partner, the agency acts as a model for other companies striving to reach a similar status. On behalf of pure proficiency and observation, depending on the client and their services, the company improves its route to success during the campaign process. Finding the best strategy, keywords and ad placement come as second nature to the experts building and writing for these websites. It's not a simple feat to optimize a website past expected potential – it takes much effort and time. However, with Websites Depot, a company's site can travel to the top of a Google search, all due to the intuition of the agency and the talents therein.

For more information or to make a media inquiry about Websites Depot, call (888) 477-9540.

