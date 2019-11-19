PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Email campaigns can help businesses to reach the widest audience online. Not only does email provide a method of communication between businesses and their consumers but an opportunity for the relationship to grow in an ongoing fashion. Email campaigning, by nature, is an ongoing process that allows for brand building. Digital marketing company, fishbat, discusses 5 advantages of utilizing email campaigning to increase brand awareness.

1. Improved Website Traffic – One of the main reasons a New York SEO agency would recommend email campaigning is the fact that it can improve one's website traffic. By utilizing newsletters and tailor-made content for recipients, a business can entice its audience to visit their website. From there, users can either inquire or, if ecommerce is applicable, purchase items directly from the site. If a business is struggling to boost or maintain the traffic their website generates, email campaigning can assist.

2. Social Media Capabilities – Along with email, social media is a useful way for a business to build awareness. Via email campaigning, a business can direct recipients to their various social media accounts. Social media buttons for platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram should be included. Furthermore, platform-specific information should be provided in emails. For example, if a promotion is being run on Facebook, this information can be included in future email campaigns, driving more attention to it in the process.

3. Flexibility – Though a company may establish an email campaigning approach, there is a strong possibility that there will be different audiences they target. These audiences can be broken up by age, interests, and other such variables, so one individual should be targeted differently than another. Email campaigning offers flexibility that allows for this, delivering targeted messaging and content to different audiences.

4. Lead Generation – Whether a company specializes in technology, food, or travel, just to name a few areas of interest, the goal of any business is to generate leads. Email campaigning is efficient in not only generating said leads but ensuring their quality as well. The more high-quality a lead is, the greater the likelihood of a purchase becomes. Lead generation is another advantage that should encourage business owners to implement email campaigning.

5. Affordability – No matter how simple or intricate one's marketing strategy is, a business owner will focus on cost above most variables. Email campaigning is known to be cost-effective compared to other marketing methods. Furthermore, the ROI is high with email, meaning that there may be a higher return for little investment. In other words, email campaigning is equal parts inexpensive and capable of delivering results.

