Digital Marketing Company, fishbat, Discusses 5 Reasons Why Your Social Media Accounts Can Benefit from Spring Cleaning

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies should make an effort to spring clean their social media accounts regularly. The premier digital marketing company goes into further detail about why it is a crucial habit below.

REALIGN SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT WITH THE COMPANY'S LATEST STRATEGIES

Successful companies are very flexible and can quickly pivot or change direction to remain competitive in the marketplace whenever it is necessary. As a result, business owners should consider how their new strategies may impact the company's social media. Scan your social media accounts and identify any content or graphics that may conflict with the revamped strategies and remove them immediately. In the future, try to consider how the company's strategic decisions will impact your social media.

CONDUCT A SOCIAL MEDIA AUDIT TO EVALUATE YOUR EFFORTS

Regular spring cleanings can also give your business the opportunity to conduct a social media audit. Evaluate which social media strategy was the most effective after the analysis is complete. Review your social media metrics and see if the company hit its target goals. If the company didn't reach them, try to find out why and possibly adjust the goals. A social media audit is also a prime opportunity to go through the company's follower list and remove any fake bot accounts or profiles that routinely send out spam-like content.

Next, conduct a social media audit on the top three competitors in your industry. Carefully examine their posts to see what type of content was the most and least successful and revamp your social media strategy accordingly. Business owners and managers can save time and effort by learning from the success and pitfalls of their competitors. You can also use their social media performance as a benchmark.

REVAMP SOCIAL MEDIA TO MAINTAIN A COHESIVE BRAND IMAGE

Customers are more likely to trust businesses that have a consistent and cohesive brand image. As a result, you should make an effort to keep the company's brand updated during a spring cleaning. Scan through each social media platform to ensure that it has the right pictures, fonts, colors, and logo. The overall style and branding elements should be the same across all social media channels.

DETERMINE IF THE COMPANY NEEDS TO SWITCH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

Don't waste valuable time and effort in developing content that doesn't attract the right audience. To prevent this, review your current social media efforts during the next spring cleaning and analyze whether you are connecting with the company's target audience. If you find out that your company is having trouble reaching them, do some research to determine where they spend their time online so you can find them.

You should also try to consider the context of the social media platform and why people use it. For example, LinkedIn is appropriate for companies that sell products or services geared towards other businesses. Meanwhile, product-based brands or retail companies that market directly to consumers should focus on leveraging social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest.

KEEP THE COMPANY'S INFORMATION UP TO DATE

Another benefit of routine social media spring cleanings is that you can keep the company's information up to date. Go through each platform and make sure each one has the correct address, phone number, and other contact information. Remove any images or content that is outdated or irrelevant. That includes product images that are out of stock. Read through the company's biography or about section to make sure that the description of the company's services has the right details. Remember to Include any recent achievements or awards in the company's social media postings.

A routine spring cleaning of your company's spring cleaning can help improve the brand image. It can also give you the opportunity to assess the effectiveness of your brand's social media content and marketing efforts while keeping it in alignment with the company's overall strategic goals.

ABOUT FISHBAT:

fishbat digital marketing firm is a full-service agency that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Press Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

