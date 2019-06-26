PATCHOGUE, N.Y., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In efforts to help companies promote themselves through the different modes of social media, digital marketing company, fishbat, discusses how Instagram can help teachers create engaging lesson plans. Instagram is a social networking app with more than 800 million users, created for sharing photos and videos. Currently, one third of Instagram users are teenagers, so why not incorporate this medium in the classroom?

Why Instagram?

Through Instagram, teachers can increase the overall engagement of their lesson plans by posting the daily lessons on a class account, giving students the ability to access them through their smartphones or tablets. Homework, daily class assignments, project reminders, and 'how to' video tutorials can all be posted on a class specific Instagram account for students to access and complete at various times of the day.

How to Use It

After making a private, class specific Instagram account, teachers can encourage and instruct their students to do the same. Creating an account for class use only will ensure that students are participating in the lessons and engaged throughout the entire class time, without being distracted about the posts on their personal accounts. Parents can also be encouraged to follow the account as well, so they can remain up to date on class projects, assignments, and general daily lessons.

What's Your Lesson Plan

Lesson plans fail when no one is paying attention to the information being given by the teacher. Posting and carrying out everyday lessons on Instagram can help keep students engaged throughout the day. Creating assignments that involve students to make their own image and post about a specific subject, and sharing their creation on the class account will not only increase their willingness to participate in the lessons, but it will also allow them to understand and process their peers information in a fun and interactive way.

Sharing Ideas With Each Other

Creating an Instagram profile allows you to have access to view hundreds of lesson plans, class decorations, and teaching inspiration by following various educational accounts, or using specific hashtags such as #teachersofInstagram or #lessonplanideas. Exploring different hashtags and educational pages can inspire teachers and provide them with new, innovative, and fun lesson plans to implement in their own classrooms. Having access to hundreds of lesson plan ideas, worksheets, and class activities will not only help teachers spruce up their daily lessons, but will also help to increase the overall class engagement by adding new and interactive lessons into their daily mix.

