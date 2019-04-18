Digital Marketing Company, fishbat. Explains 3 Reasons Why Your Website Needs Evergreen Content

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Does your website feature a blog? If so, your brand shouldn't just be keeping up with the times with the latest content. It's imperative that you also post content that will remain relevant for not only the next few days or months, but for the foreseeable future as well. While trending content has its pros, evergreen content will serve your business better in the long run.

Digital marketing company, fishbat, explains three reasons why you're missing out if you don't include evergreen content on your website.

What is evergreen content?

The lifespan of evergreen content can vary, but well-written, high-quality, evergreen content can drive traffic to your website for years to come.

There are a few traits that make it easy to discern evergreen content, the first and most crucial being timelessness. Evergreen content contains valuable information that will stand up strong against the test of time. Outside of possibly needing to do a few small updates, this content won't need much to remain relevant. Next is value.

Content that lacks value isn't useful to anyone, but a piece that is definitive on its subject matter will serve as an excellent reference for others. You want your content to shine among the competition. Ideally, your evergreen content will become a go-to resource for your target audience. Last is quality.

While you should always be producing high-quality content, evergreen content needs to be the best of the best for it to be long-lasting. Go the extra mile with your research, writing, and organization to make the most of an evergreen piece.

Evergreen Content Examples

How To Guides, User Guides, Tutorials

Customer Reviews and Testimonials

Case Studies/White Papers

Definitions, Glossaries, Encyclopedia Entries

Top Tips and Best Practices for Your Industry

Curated Lists

Now that you understand what makes content evergreen let's take a look at three significant benefits to featuring evergreen content on your website.

Evergreen Content Encourages Backlinks

Google loves high-quality, in-depth content and prioritizes it over other types. Since evergreen content is designed in this format, it makes sense that Google would reward evergreen content with higher rankings. While trending content quickly loses steam, evergreen content will steadily climb the ranks as users discover, share, and provide backlinks to your content.

What are backlinks? Backlinking is how Google determines your website's authoritativeness and trustworthiness. Creating evergreen content that appeals to your audience is one of the only ways you can tackle this aspect of Google's algorithm. Individuals are more likely to use evergreen content as a resource, generating high-quality backlinks. Your target audience is also more likely to share timeless content to their users, extending its reach, and ultimately creating more backlinks as it makes its way along the grapevine. High-quality backlinks paired with the SEO boost that comes with well-written content drives evergreen content high in search engine rankings, leading to more traffic and more leads.

Long-Lasting Lead Generation

While all of the content you create has the potential to generate leads, evergreen content stands above the rest. Evergreen content's timelessness means that your carefully constructed and curated content will generate leads not just months, but years from now.

So long as your content remains relevant and useful, users will continue searching for it, interacting with it, and looking back to it as a source of authoritative information. The consistent lead generation can do anything from boosting sales to helping you build a quality email list.

Shareable Content Without a Shelf Life

Trending content has a place on social media. By taking advantage of topics that are trending, your brand can become a part of current conversations.

That being said, evergreen content will be worth more in the long run. While trending content might get you noticed at the moment, evergreen content has a much longer shelf life. Users love to share high quality, valuable content. If your content has a timeless quality, it can continue to make its rounds on social media for years to come. Ultimately, evergreen content offers a better return on the time, money, and energy that went into its creation.

Next time you're gearing up to write content for your website, consider trying one of the examples we mentioned earlier to create a unique piece of evergreen content that will remain useful not just for your target audience but for your brand for years to come.

