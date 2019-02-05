Digital Marketing Company, fishbat, Offers 4 Ways to Incorporate Valentine's Day Into Your Digital Marketing Strategy this Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their continuing effort to teach companies how to self-promote, digital marketing company, fishbat, shares 4 ways to incorporate Valentine's Day into your social media strategy this year.

A successful social media strategy consistently delivers engaging content, but creating fresh content can sometimes be a challenge for companies that are learning to promote themselves across social media channels. Utilizing holidays as a springboard to develop relevant content is a great way to fill out your social media platform's programming calendar.

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, there are numerous opportunities for your company to share content that your followers will undoubtedly love. Read on for four ways to incorporate Valentine's Day into your social media strategy this year.

Give Love, Get Love

Show your fans and followers some love this Valentine's Day and get love (and likes) in return. Running themed contests and giveaways across your social media channels is a great way to increase brand awareness and gain new followers.

Run a restaurant? Save a dinner reservation on one of the busiest nights of the year to give away to one lucky follower. Own a beauty brand? Encourage your followers to enter a contest to win a prize pack of makeup essentials for the perfect date night look. Even B2B companies can participate in Valentine's Day festivities by running a giveaway of an essential business service under the guise of "showing love" to your clients and customers.

Your Followers Love a Sale

Valentine's Day is an excellent time to promote your business by giving your followers a generous discount on your products and services. Everyone loves a sale. Share your sale prices across your social media channels and include a custom hashtag for added impact.

Engaging Engagements

Valentine's Day is easily the most popular day of the year to get engaged – use it to increase your company's social media engagements at no cost to you. Focusing on generating valuable user content is an inexpensive and straightforward way to drive likes, follows and shares of your social media channels.

This strategy can be especially useful for those seeking to develop a brand image on social media. Take this opportunity to share your own story. Have an exciting proposal story? Perhaps you want to give some social media love to your real-life significant other or family members. Conclude your post with a call-to-action that encourages your followers to comment with their engagement stories or give a shout-out to someone special to them. Be sure to take the time to reply to any followers who comment on your posts. Not only does responding create a real sense of community among your followers, but it drives awareness of your brand as well.

Love Listicles

Don't forget to show your blog some love on Valentine's Day. Creating listicles (articles of lists) centered around the concept of "things you love," is an effortless way to create fresh, seasonally appropriate content that works across industries.

Real estate agents could blog listicles such as, "5 Listings I Love Right Now." Fashion and beauty companies alike could share listicles of the bestselling products. Even B2B companies can utilize this technique to create new content by sharing listicles of outside-the-box methods to use an existing product or service that can save time and money.

This type of content is as easy to produce as it is consumed by your social media followers. Additionally, it creates the opportunity to drive traffic to your website and increase brand awareness.

