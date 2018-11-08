PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help businesses more effectively capture the attention of their customers, digital marketing company, fishbat, shares four ways to increase engagement with interactive content.

There's no denying that advertising is an incredibly powerful tool for driving traffic to a website and increasing sales, but companies need to continue to evolve with the changing market to best appeal to their customers. Interactive content has significant advantages over traditional advertisements in user engagement, and businesses that take advantage of this type of content will usually see great returns on their investment.

Listed below are four ways that companies can use interactive content to increase customer engagement and establish themselves as a leader in their industry.

Focus On Enhancing The Customer Experience. Most advertisements focus on promoting a specific product or service, but interactive content is unique in that it can accomplish that same goal while providing a valuable service to the customer. Ranging from something simple like an online quiz, to the more sophisticated recommendation engines, businesses can communicate with their buyers and help give recommendations that are based on what the customer wants. Even the best market research can't perfectly predict what an individual buyer will want, so these interactive surveys and quizzes can greatly increase the likelihood of a conversion.

Provide Real-Time Value. While there's certainly something to be said for informative long-form content, many customers are looking for simple answers that quickly address their needs. A website built around providing dynamic content that gives people what they need without any added fluff can significantly increase conversion rates and reduce bounce rate. Forcing visitors to pore over a huge web page to find key points just isn't as efficient, and companies that publish interactive pages are likely to become a go-to in the industry when consumers need succinct solutions to their problems.

Provide Incentives For Engagement. While surveys and quizzes can certainly be used to better the customer experience, they also provide valuable insight on brand reception and areas that a company can capitalize or improve upon to keep increasing sales. Tying a quiz or survey to some sort of incentive, like an entrance into a raffle or product discounts, is an excellent way to get customers interacting with the company long enough to make an impression and secure a sale. While a product or service should be valuable enough to stand on its own two feet, providing a little extra bonus for interaction can drive a lot of traffic to a website - with a notable portion of that traffic likely turning into sales.

Position Brand as an Upgrade. There are definitely some cases where a specific company will be the only real introduction a consumer has to an industry, but in the majority of cases, it's likely that a customer already has experience with a product or is considering other competitors. Interactive content that is eye-catching and positions the brand as an upgrade to their current experience can pique the interest of consumers and increase engagement.

A simple yes/no survey along the lines of "Is X Brand Right For You?" or "How Much Will You Save By Switching to X brand?" prompts visitors to consider their current experience and evaluate whether the company's product will add enough value to be worth the buy. While that's not a guaranteed sale by any means, it often leads to more extensive engagement than traditional marketing content.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat New York Social Media Marketing company is a full-service firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' brand promotion programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat