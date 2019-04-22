Digital Marketing Resource for Law Firms Created by Caroff Communications

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caroff Communications: Websites and SEO that ROCK! has assembled a comprehensive resource for attorneys. This collection of informative articles covers what every law firm should know about effective websites, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), and PPC (Pay-Per-Click) campaigns.

Due to their extensive work with lawyers and their firms, Caroff Communications is intimately familiar with the challenges and issues faced by legal professionals in today's competitive market.

In order to address the specific needs of online marketing for Law Firms, Caroff Communications has assembled a comprehensive information resource. It covers what every attorney should know about current websites, and Search Engine Optimization and PPC programs. Caroff Communications has been laser-focused on user-friendly websites and effective SEO and PPC marketing campaigns for more than 2 decades. Their crack team is your best marketing asset.

From how to personalize the associates and partners at any firm, to what the firm should look for in a successful PPC agency, this informative collection addresses the concerns of law firms needing to maximize the returns from these critical digital marketing channels. Titled " Law Firms: Digital Marketing Facts ," it offers explanations of how these processes work, along with practical advice on achieving the best performance.

"The days when a law firm could ignore their online presence are over," confirms Caroff. "Every interaction with a potential client is a chance to make a good -- or bad -- impression. Law firms have a sense of this: They know they need a website, and an SEO and/or PPC strategy. But they don't know where to start."

The subjects in this extensive section are covered in a number of articles:

Web marketing for law firms

Law firm PPC: Pay-per-click advertising for attorneys

SEO for attorneys: Choosing a law firm SEO expert

Law firm website: Design, content, function

Law firm website content: Writing legal copy

What attorneys should have on their websites

Test, track, tweak: Collaborative digital marketing for law firms

Together, they offer a fairly complete overview of what any law firm should consider regarding their online marketing program.

"We don't expect to train the lawyers and staff members at a firm to be able to design and build their own website, or manage their own search marketing campaign," Caroff explains. "Our purpose is to give them a good enough understanding so that they can not only select a good agency, but also know how to partner with that agency effectively."

Caroff Communications: Websites and SEO that ROCK! is a Google Partner company with more than two decades' experience designing and building websites, and creating and managing successful SEO and PPC campaigns. Their team of writers, designers, programmers, production coordinators, and marketing experts, provide a complete solution for companies in these media channels.

President Michael Caroff previously conceived, launched, and ran Frontline Magazine for Fender: the world's largest electric guitar company. His team is focused on creating high-quality content and promoting clear, user-friendly communication simultaneously aimed at search engines and potential customers.

Contact:

Michael Caroff

(818) 784-0922

212829@email4pr.com

https://www.caroff.com

SOURCE Caroff Communications

