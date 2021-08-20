Digital Marketing Spending Market from Interactive Media & Services Industry to Register 6.53% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report in one click!

The market is driven by global digital transformation, increased credibility, and the proliferation of digital marketing software. Users are increasingly adopting digital marketing software due to the benefit of convenience, flexibility, and improved functionality. The market growth, however, may face hindrance from challenges including lack of short-term return on investment, piracy issues in the digital content market, and the threat of fraud in RTB systems.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters The digital marketing spending market is segmented by Type (Search ads, Display ads, Social media, E-mail Marketing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The search ads segment was the largest revenue-generating type segment as it is used for placing online advertisements strategically on web pages showing results from search engine queries. In terms of geography, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of digital media.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

