Digital Marketing Spending Market from Interactive Media & Services Industry to Register 6.53% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 20, 2021, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the digital marketing spending market to grow by USD 128.83 billion, at 6.53% CAGR during 2021-2025. The digital marketing spending market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The market is driven by global digital transformation, increased credibility, and the proliferation of digital marketing software. Users are increasingly adopting digital marketing software due to the benefit of convenience, flexibility, and improved functionality. The market growth, however, may face hindrance from challenges including lack of short-term return on investment, piracy issues in the digital content market, and the threat of fraud in RTB systems.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters The digital marketing spending market is segmented by Type (Search ads, Display ads, Social media, E-mail Marketing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The search ads segment was the largest revenue-generating type segment as it is used for placing online advertisements strategically on web pages showing results from search engine queries. In terms of geography, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of digital media.
The digital marketing spending market covers the following areas:
Digital Marketing Spending Market Sizing
Digital Marketing Spending Market Forecast
Digital Marketing Spending Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Dentsu Group Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- MaxAudience Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Silverback Strategies Inc.
- Twitter Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vivendi SE
- WebFX
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Search ads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Display ads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Social media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Desktops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Dentsu Group Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- MaxAudience Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Silverback Strategies Inc.
- Twitter Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vivendi SE
- WebFX
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
