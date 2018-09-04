Digital Marketing the Focus for MMDSmart at DMEXCO 2018

COLOGNE, Germany, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MMDSMART to showcase and present its MessageWhiz mobile messaging platform at largest digital marketing event next week

For the first time, MMDSmart will be exhibiting at the Dmexco Digital Marketing Expo and Conference 2018 to be held in Cologne, Germany from September 12 - 13, 2018. An industry leader in the rapidly growing A2P Messaging market, it will be introducing its innovative smart messaging platform, MessageWhiz to the digital marketing industry.

In an additional note, highlighting the importance and relevance for the industry, it also announced that Ira Cohen, MMDSmart's VP of Business Development and Marketing was invited to present a seminar at the event on "SMS Marketing: Washed Up Tech or Wave of the Future?"

Since launching earlier this year, the MessageWhiz platform provides a single address for information about enterprise SMS, messaging related news and articles, usage tips on how to maximize messaging campaigns, tutorials, industry use cases, and white papers. It also serves as an entryway to the self-service messaging portal and provides access to the API and other integration tools.

"In less than a year, MessageWhiz has brought unprecedented success for campaigns using the SMS channel for promotional messages, re-targeting, and customer retention with our customers reporting increased conversion of as much as 40% from previous campaigns. We're excited to showcase MessageWhiz on the biggest stage in the digital marketing world at DMexco and be able to show digital marketers the value of including SMS in their marketing mix.", remarked Arie Frenklakh CEO of MMDSmart.

According to a report released in 2017, the global spend for A2P (Application to Person) messages which are sent from a web application, browser or CRM software, and are widely used in industries such as financial services, brand marketing, retail and travel is expected to reach USD 70 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 4%.

Using MessageWhiz smart messaging, brands send SMS campaigns which have been optimized increasing their conversion success. With access to many routing options, via MMDSmart's carrier business, the platform identifies the singular route that achieves the highest conversion rate. Unique engagement tools are used to increase consumer engagement, and the conversion API crunches real time conversion data, analyzes all the components, and recalibrates the campaign to achieve the targeted results. It is also the only messaging solution with performance-based billing options including revenue share, CPI, CPA, CPL and other no risk payment models which are common in the digital marketing world.

Mr. Cohen's seminar session will take place on September 12th, 2018 at 12 pm in Seminar Room 3 at the Koeln Messe. At the seminar, he will discuss an industry survey which revealed that marketers expect additional features to actively engage SMS as a tool in their campaigns and will discuss how new technologies and models, such as optimized messaging, NLP and AI, RCS and performance-based billing are changing the way that SMS can be used in marketing campaigns. He will also present marketing use cases from the retail, financial, travel industry, and gaming industries.

MMDSmart will also be participating this month in the Asian Carriers Conference in Cebu, Philippines from September 4- 7, and the Wholesale World Congress in Madrid on September 19-20. Companies or partners interested in meeting company executives at DMexco or the other events, should contact Ira Cohen, VP of Business Development and Marketing.

About MMDSmart

Founded in 2007, MMDSmart Ltd, the smart messaging pioneer, provides smart communications solutions to organizations of all sizes. Its offering includes voice, fax and chat solutions. Its unique enterprise SMS platform MessageWhiz, is the first results driven enterprise messaging solution that significantly enhances any organization's customer communications and marketing activities. With headquarters in Tel Aviv, regional offices in London, Hong Kong and Kiev, and a development center in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, it is focused on providing the highest quality communications solutions to its partners and clients, which include many tier 1 companies from more than 100 countries. As it expands its global scope, its initial mission and commitment remains the same; MMDSmart - Connect. Engage. Smile.

