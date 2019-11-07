Digital Media Solutions Acquires Insurtech Company UE.co

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Media Solutions® (DMS), the largest single entry point for scalable and reliable people-based marketing solutions, announced its acquisition of insurtech company UE.co, including ZipQuote and the Comanche click platform. The newly created DMS InsuranceTM brand, a division of Digital Media Solutions, will house the acquired brands and assets and continue supporting the digital performance marketing needs of the nation's largest insurers and their respective agent pools.

Insurance is a leading advertising vertical in the U.S., representing almost $8 billion in ad revenue in 2018. DMS Insurance launches into the market as a key player within the digital insurance advertising marketplace thanks to its comprehensive suite of products that connect high-intent consumers with our nation's largest auto, home, health and life insurance providers.

"Consumers are looking for optionality when it comes to insurance coverage, and insurers are competing with increasingly targeted campaigns and effective offers to match consumers with their policies," noted Joe Marinucci, CEO of Digital Media Solutions. "As insurance companies shift more of their advertising budgets to digital media to achieve greater accountability for their marketing spend, consolidation within the digital insurance marketplace is quickening. Prudential acquired Assurance, Lending Tree purchased QuoteWizard and now DMS has acquired UE.co and ZipQuote to capitalize on the projected growth of the digital insurance market and to serve the needs of both consumers and insurance providers."

UE.co, a San Diego-based provider of digital marketing software and services, launched into the insurance market in 2008 and quickly became a relied upon marketing partner for many of the industry's leading insurance providers. During its history, UE.co received numerous accolades including "Fastest Growing Company in San Diego" from the San Diego Business Journal. After 11 years at the helm, founder Jason Kulpa is leaving to pursue other opportunities. UE.co, rebranded as DMS Insurance, will be led by two of the original UE.co co-founders: Taryn Lomas, EVP of Insurance, and Keola Malone, EVP of Technology. Additional DMS Insurance leadership includes Matt Rihtar, SVP of Insurance. Colleen Liguori, previously part of the UE.co team, will be taking on the role of SVP of HR, supporting the global DMS team.

"The team and I are incredibly excited to write the next chapter of our story, as part of Team DMS," said Lomas. "DMS is very well respected for their ability to help brands scale their customer acquisition efforts quickly and effectively. With the global DMS team supporting us, DMS Insurance will be able to offer more opportunities for growth to our insurance advertisers and our publisher partners."

The DMS Insurance team will be based in their current San Diego office with business continuing as usual for all their insurance company and agent clients.

About Digital Media Solutions®

Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS), the largest single entry point for scalable and reliable people-based marketing solutions, deploys a robust database of consumer intelligence and leverages massive proprietary media distribution to provide customer acquisition campaigns that grow businesses, offer visibility into the customer experience and provide accountability for every media dollar spent. DMS continues to experience explosive year-over-year growth, with continuous recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, securing its sixth consecutive ranking in 2019, and the Entrepreneur magazine 360 list. Named one of America's "Best Places to Work" by Inc. magazine and awarded the 2018 Excellence in Lead Generation Award by the LeadsCouncil, DMS brings together some of the industry's most knowledgeable people, efficient processes and sophisticated technology across the digital marketing spectrum.

For more information about DMS, visit digitalmediasolutions.com. Keep up with DMS news at insights.digitalmediasolutions.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/digital-media-solutions-group.

© 2019 Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Digital Media Solutions and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All other company and product names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

