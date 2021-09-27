Digital Nomads World Debuts!

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Nomads World (DNW), the new and only face-to-face trade show and educational conference dedicated to digital nomads, freelancers and remote workers will debut in Washington D.C. May 11th & 12th, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The conference and trade show will run concurrently with a Virtual Event, providing the best of both worlds for attendees, exhibitors and sponsors.

The value and benefits of remote work are becoming more evident every day. It has become a fast- growing productivity solution for hiring companies and workers alike. Digital nomad, freelance and remote professionals need more information as well as solutions for best practices. DNW provides the opportunity for in-person networking and learning.

This exciting two day face-to-face and virtual event will give these professionals a unique chance to:

Network with their peers

Learn from other successful freelancers, digital nomads and remote workers

Educate themselves about dealing with the challenges unique to this sort of work

Meet with top ranked recruiters, technology and service providers face-to- face

Meet with destination execs who are trying to attract them to their cities and countries

Build teams for larger projects

DNW is being produced by Mission Group Live, LLC, a live and virtual event company whose principals have over 70 years of successful, award-winning event and conference experience.

