Digital Oilfield Market 2021-2025: ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co. and General Electric Co. Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ABB Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments including Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics and Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers advanced digital oilfield solutions such as ABB Ability.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. functions in key operating segments including Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company offers end to end digital oilfield solutions, which helps to enhance operations and optimize production.

General Electric Co.

The company operates in key business segments including power, renewable energy, aviation, healthcare, and capital segment. The company offers premium digital oilfield solutions such as Asset Performance Management.

Digital Oilfield Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital oilfield market is segmented as below:

Technology

Software



Services



Hardware

Geography

MEA



North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The digital oilfield market is driven by rising rig count, drilling activities in remote areas, and increasing complexities of refineries. In addition, other factors such as increasing applications of digital oilfields, the advent of big data analytics, and 4D seismic survey technology are expected to trigger the digital oilfield market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

