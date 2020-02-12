Digital Out-of-Home Industry Study, 2019-2027 - Growing Digitization, Increasing Adoption of Advanced Devices

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Out-of-Home Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital out-of-home market is set to grow with a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, starting from US$ 4.15 billion in 2018.



The global digital out-of-home market is mainly driven by increasing investment for marketing and advertising of products and services. Changing the dynamics of consumer behavior, companies these days are seeking new ways to attract customers and enhance their sales. Digital signage has gained pace in the world of marketing, hence there are a number of digital billboards set-up across the cities and highways that display product information. Furthermore, with growing digitization, and increasing adoption of advanced devices, digital out-of-home market is expected to witness significant growth.



Growing market competitiveness has enabled various companies to opt for new ways to market their products and increase customer base. Implementation of business intelligence and investment in advanced technologies contribute to this development. A large number of companies are investing in new infrastructure that provides space for digital out-of-home advertising. Furthermore, increasing investments in IoT, virtual reality, audio-visual advertising are also fuel the growth of this market. However, stringent regulations, and volatility of advertising budget, and lack of actual and thorough consumption data are some factors restraining the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on the application, the digital out-of-home market was led by outdoor applications that held a market share of more than 70% in 2018. Increasing implementation of billboards on highways and streets is primarily driving the growth of this market segment. However, indoor applications are also growing at a significant pace as many retail outlets, hotels and hospitals are using this medium to display significant content for the people visiting. Furthermore, the increased installation of LED and LCD in these centers is also with the aim of providing information to the people.



Based on geography, North America held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2018. The US being technologically advanced held the largest market share in the North American region, and is also projected to witness the fastest growth. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market based on increasing penetration of digitization, and growing awareness of advanced advertising techniques. As emerging nations have a huge customer base and new technologies can help companies attract a wide amount of sales revenue, this regional segment showcases the great potential in the coming few years.



Some of the prominent players operating in the digital out-of-home market include JCDecaux, Lama Advertising Company, Daktronics, OUTFRONT Media, Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, Oohmedia! Ltd., Ayuda Media System, Mvix, Inc., and Deepsky Corporation Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Digital Out-of-Home Market

2.2 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market, By Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market, By Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market, By Industry Vertical, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market Value, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Digital Out-of-Home Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market Analysis, by Type, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Billboard

4.3 Transit

4.4 Street Furniture

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Indoor

5.3 Outdoor



Chapter 6 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Telecom

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Personal Care & Household

6.6 Food & Beverages

6.7 Retail

6.8 Media & Entertainment

6.9 Others



Chapter 7 North America Digital Out-of-Home Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Digital Out-of-Home Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Digital Out-of-Home Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Digital Out-of-Home Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 JCDecaux

11.2 Lama Advertising Company

11.3 Daktronics

11.4 OUTFRONT Media

11.5 Prismview LLC

11.6 Broadsign International LLC

11.7 Oohmedia! Ltd.

11.8 Ayuda Media System

11.9 Mvix, Inc.

11.10 Deepsky Corporation Ltd.



