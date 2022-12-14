Digital pathology market to grow by 13.1% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories will drive growth -Technavio

Dec 14, 2022, 18:00 ET
Digital Pathology Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product, application, and region.
In 2017, the digital pathology market was valued at USD 454.10 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 173.19 million. The digital pathology market size is estimated to grow by USD 716.93 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% according to Technavio.
Digital Pathology Market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Digital Pathology Market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- 3DHISTECH Ltd. – The company offers solutions for digital pathology with different scanning modes such as Brightfield, Fluorescence, and Confocal.
- Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. - The company offers solutions for digital pathology which offers a comprehensive digital and telepathology solution designed to meet the most challenging requirements for managing a wide spectrum of digital clinical imaging content and information.
- Co Diagnostics Inc.- The company offers solutions for digital pathology which accurately and affordably detect infectious diseases which leads to quicker treatment and recovery, increased peace of mind, and even lives saved.
Digital Pathology Market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
- Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories
- Increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users
- Significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training
Key Challenges:
- Issues regarding the privacy and safety of a digital database
- Integration of digital pathology system in the existing infrastructure of end-users
- High cost associated with digital pathology systems
The Digital pathology market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the Key Data Covered in this Digital pathology market Report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Digital pathology market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the digital pathology market industry across Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors
|
Digital pathology market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
167
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.2%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 716.93 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
13.1
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
