Digital pathology market to grow by 13.1% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories will drive growth -Technavio

Digital Pathology Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Pathology Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product, application, and region.

In 2017, the digital pathology market was valued at USD 454.10 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 173.19 million. The digital pathology market size is estimated to grow by USD 716.93 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% according to Technavio.

Digital Pathology Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Digital Pathology Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

3DHISTECH Ltd. – The company offers solutions for digital pathology with different scanning modes such as Brightfield, Fluorescence, and Confocal.

Digital Pathology Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Growing adoption of IoT infrastructure among laboratories

Increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users

Significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training

Key Challenges:

Issues regarding the privacy and safety of a digital database

Integration of digital pathology system in the existing infrastructure of end-users

High cost associated with digital pathology systems

The Digital pathology market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the Key Data Covered in this Digital pathology market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Digital pathology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital pathology market industry across Asia, Europe, North America , and ROW

, and ROW A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

The digital health market size is estimated to grow by USD 563.59 billion with a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The digital health market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), component (software, services, and hardware), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is estimated to grow by USD 563.59 billion with a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The digital health market is segmented by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), component (software, services, and hardware), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The digital diabetes management market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.45 billion with a CAGR of 21.15% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The digital diabetes management market is segmented by type (wearable devices and hand-held devices) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Digital pathology market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 716.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Co Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Huron Digital Pathology, Indica Labs Inc., Inspirata Inc., Kanteron Systems SLU, Koninklijke Philips NV, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corp., Proscia Inc., Sectra AB, Visiopharm AS, and XIFIN Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

