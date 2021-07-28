Digital Pathology Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 15% through 2020-2024|Integration of AI into Digital Pathology Systems to Upheave Growth | Technavio

Factors such as integration of AI into digital pathology systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The digital pathology market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Pathology Market is segmented as below:

Product

Digital Slide Scanner



Software

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-usreport=IRTNTR45085

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the digital pathology market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3DHISTECH, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Corista, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp., and Sectra AB.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Pathology Market size

Digital Pathology Market trends

Digital Pathology Market analysis

Market trends such as growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories is likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as high cost associated with digital pathology systems may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital pathology market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market has the potential to grow by USD 271.72 million and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Global Thyroid Functioning Tests Market: According to our industry research analysts, this market will generate a revenue of almost USD 1.2 billion during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital pathology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital pathology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital pathology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital pathology market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Life Sciences Tools and Services

2.3.1 Research and development

2.3.2 Inputs

2.3.3 Production

2.3.4 Distribution

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Post-sales and services

2.3.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Digital slide scanner

Software

Digital slide scanner was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 14%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 14% between 2019 and 2024.

Buy the full digital pathology market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Digital slide scanner – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: Digital slide scanner - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 21: Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Software – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Software - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 14% between 2019 and 2024, which is slower than the overall market.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Asia– Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 37: ROW - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: ROW– Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 39: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40: Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories

9.1.2 Increasing demand for high productivity and reduced turnaround time among end-users

9.1.3 Significant adoption of digital pathology in education and training

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Issues regarding privacy and safety of digital database

9.2.2 Integration of digital pathology system in existing infrastructure of end-users

9.2.3 High cost associated with digital pathology systems

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market Trends

9.3.1 Integration of AI into digital pathology systems

9.3.2 Potential applications of digital pathology in companion diagnostics and IHC research

9.3.3 Adoption of digital pathology in drug discovery and clinical trials

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 3DHISTECH

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.4 Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.5 Corista

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.6 Danaher Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.8 General Electric Co.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.9 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.11 Olympus Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.12 Sectra AB

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

