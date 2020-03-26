Digital Payment Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 70640 Million by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 10.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the major reasons expected to drive the digital payment market (Online payment market) size during the forecast period is the increased use of smartphones, coupled with high internet penetration.

In 2019, The Global Digital payment market size was USD 35510 million and was forecasted to hit USD 70640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.2 percent in 2021-2026.

Digital payment includes payment gateways, payment processing solutions, mobile wallet solutions, mobile protection, fraud detection solutions, and POS solutions. Digital payment systems are divided into managed and professional services. During the forecast period, the payment gateway solutions subsegment is projected to rise at the highest CAGR.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-9U1275/Global_Digital_Payment_Market

FACTORS AFFECTING DIGITAL PAYMENT MARKET SIZE :

The emergence of global digitalization has had a significant impact on the demand for digital payment services. The growing need to provide enhanced customer service at the Point of Sales (POS) terminal is expected to drive the demand for digital payment systems in the coming years.

Developing safe and reliable gateways to payment is expected to drive market growth. Innovation in payment systems utilizing blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and real-time payments would also drive the sector. Security technology advances such as tokenization of card data to prevent fraud are expected to generate growth opportunities in the coming years.

Another major factor accounting for rising the global digital payment market size is the substantial steps taken by government bodies across the globe to facilitate digital payments. Furthermore, a significant development in the e-commerce field also leads to the growth of the digital payment industry worldwide.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-9U1275/global-digital-payment-market-size

DIGITAL PAYMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS BY REGION :

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market. The industry is being fuelled by the rise of digitalization, combined with government policies to use digital payments in developed countries.

is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market. The industry is being fuelled by the rise of digitalization, combined with government policies to use digital payments in developed countries. The growing digital economy, coupled with the proliferation of the mobile commerce industry, is expected to drive the North American market share for the digital payments market.

DIGITAL PAYMENT MARKET SEGMENTATIONS

Digital Payment Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-9U1275/Global_Digital_Payment_Market

Digital Payment Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payment Gateway Solutions

Payment Wallet Solutions

Payment Processing Solutions

Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions

POS Solutions

Other.

Digital Payment Market segment by Application, split into

MNOs

Financial Institutions (Banks)

Payment Network

Intermediaries

Merchants

Customers.

The key players covered in this study

Alipay

Tencent

Aci Worldwide

Adyen

Aliant Payment Systems

Aurus

Net

Bluesnap

Chetu

Dwolla

Financial Software And Systems

First Data

Fiserv

Global Payments

Net 1 Ueps Technologies

Novatti

Paypal

Paysafe

Payu

Six Payment Services

Stripe

Total System Services

Wex

Wirecard

Worldline

Worldpay

Yapstone

Others.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-9U1275

Similar Reports:

1. Online Payment Gateway Market Research Report

Online payment gateways are the merchant service that helps with a smooth transaction when shopping online.

The Global Online payment gateway market size was USD 1570 million in 2018 and is forecast to hit USD 4740 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.8 percent in 2019-2025. Any financial service provider of a commercialized bank may provide the payment gateways services.

Digital payment gateway, for example, enables information transfer between front end processor, bank, and payment platform. This report focuses on the global status of the Online Payment Gateway, future outlook, opportunities for growth, key market, and key players. The aims of the study are to present the creation of the Online Payment Gateway in the United States, Europe, and China.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39O85/global-online-payment-gateway-market

2. Mobile Wallet Market Research Report

The Global Mobile Wallet Market size is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.03 percent from USD 84120.24 million in 2018 to USD 268452.24 million by the end of 2025.

Rising smartphone penetration and the acceptance of smart devices and digital payment options are among the factors largely attributable to the growth of the Global Mobile Wallet Market. Other factors attributable to market growth are the growing availability of net banking and online financial services, e-commerce, and rising mobile penetration. However, other factors, such as credit and debit card competition, can hinder the market growth.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-0S46/global-mobile-wallet-market

3. Mobile Payment Market Research Report

Mobile payment market size was valued at USD 601 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 4,574 billion by 2023, at a CAGR 33.8%

Mobile payment refers to payment services that are made remotely via messages or mobile apps. Various mobile payment technologies have been developed, such as Near-field Communication (NFC), to enable rapid money transfer.

Due to shifts in consumer preference from cash to digital payments and technological advances, e-payment methods have been widely used in China. Additionally, a rise in smartphone adoption and an increase in internet penetration has prompted many banks in the country to introduce mobile payment services.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1O247/-mobile-payment-market

4. Online Payment Solutions Market Research Report

The Online or Digital payment solutions market size is expected due to the increased use of smartphones, coupled with high internet penetration. Moreover, the easy accessibility of digital payment mobile applications is also predicted to increase the market size.

This report studies the market size of Digital Payment Solutions by players, countries, product types and end industries, historical data for 2014-2018, and forecast data for 2019-2025. Furthermore, this study also analyses the global market competition landscape, market drivers and patterns, opportunities and challenges, risks, and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: http://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2D253/digital-payment-solutions-market

5. Digital Wallets Market Research Report

The digital or E-wallet is an Internet or electronic payment system that stores both financial value and personal identity information on a mobile or computer.

The Digital Wallets Market report provides exhaustive research and detailed player revenue estimates for the 2015-2020 period. It also provides quantitative analysis by players for the period 2015-2020 backed by accurate revenue statistics (global and regional level).

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2Z254/digital-e-wallets-market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4wNXynaTZbiD5m92WQI4A

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

SOURCE Valuates Reports