Digital Payment Market size to grow by USD 85.12 Bn | Driven by Rising Number of Online Transactions | Technavio

Technavio expects the global digital payments market size to increase by USD 85.12 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41% during the forecast period.

Uncover future growth opportunities and the exact size of the market by purchasing our full report.

Gain confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The rising number of online transactions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Digital payments are quick, easy, and convenient compared to traditional methods. Over the years, the adoption of online transactions among consumers increased with the rising adoption of mobile devices and wearables. The growing popularity of online payments is encouraging retailers to adopt NFC POS terminals that facilitate mobile payments. In addition, the rising need for faster checkouts, high adoption of EMV cards, and the increasing focus on secure payments are increasing the number of online transactions globally, which is driving the market growth.

However, privacy and security concerns might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Digital Payment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Digital Payment Market is segmented as below:

Component

Solutions



Services

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By component, the solutions segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the high adoption of smart devices and the increased penetration of the internet. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC is expected to emerge as the largest market for digital payments. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The rising adoption of digital payment models such as wallets and payment gateways is driving the growth of the digital payments market in APAC. In addition, continuous efforts by governments to encourage digital payments are contributing to regional market growth.

Download a Free Sample for highlights on top revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the global digital payments market.

Digital Payment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital Payment Market, including some of the vendors such as ACI Worldwide Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Square Inc., Visa Inc., and WEX Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the digital payment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Digital Payment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital payment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital payment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital payment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital payment market vendors

Related Reports:

Microinsurance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microfinance Market by Institution Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Payment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 85.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACI Worldwide Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Square Inc., Visa Inc., and WEX Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio