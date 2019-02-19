Digital PCR Market to Reach $1,206.46 Mn, Globally, by 2025 at 18.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Digital PCR Market by Technology (Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing Digital PCR), Product Type (Digital PCR Equipment, Consumables & Reagents, and Software & Services), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Research, and Forensics), and End User (Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries, and University and Government Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". According to the report, the global digital PCR market was pegged at $318.22 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,206.46 million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 18.0% through 2025.

Rise in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques and increase in health awareness have boosted the growth of the global digital PCR market. However, high cost of dPCR testing and limited expertise and accessibility in the emerging economies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in need for early diagnosis of viral, genetic and infectious disease and surge in number of diagnostic centers across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Droplet digital PCR segment dominates the market

Droplet digital PCR segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than four-fifths of the total market. However, the BEAMing digital PCR segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Software & services segment to manifest fastest growth by 2025

Software & services segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the study period. However, consumables and reagents segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market. The report also analyzes the segment of digital PCR systems.

Research segment to retain lion's share

The research segment contributed the largest share, holding nearly one-third of the market in 2017. However, the forensics segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. The report also studies the segment of clinical diagnostics.

Asia-Pacific region to portray fastest growth through 2025

Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improvement in healthcare facilities in the region. However, the North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing nearly half of the market, owing to presence of leading molecular diagnostics manufacturers and rise in number of patients using personalized medicines. The report also analyzes the other regions such as Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Major market players

The report analyzes the major companies in the market including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (RainDance Technologies, Inc.), JN Medsys, Qiagen N.V. (Formulatrix, Inc.), Expedeon AG, Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex Inostics GmbH), Fluidigm Corporation, Merck KGaA, Stilla Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

