Digital Pens: World Market Outlook to 2027 with Profilings of Anoto Group, Apple, Canon, Convergene, E-pens, Hanvon Technology, and More
Dec 27, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pen - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Pen market accounted for $439.73 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,672.27 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.
Increase in government investment on building digital infrastructure and surge in demand for digital storage are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of technology readiness across various underdeveloped nations is restricting the market growth.
Based on Compatibility, the multiple OS segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing number of consumers using more than one phone, with different operating systems. This has increased the demand for these pens with multiple OS compatibility in the market.
By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increased usage of tablets and personal computers, and increasing penetration of internet across this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Pen market include Anoto Group AB, Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Convergene, E-pens Ltd, Hanvon Technology Co.Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Company, Microsoft, Moleskine S.p.A, Neo LAB, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG, Toshiba Corporation and Wacom Co. Ltd.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End User Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Digital Pen Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Handwriting
5.3 Scanning
6 Global Digital Pen Market, By Compatibility
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Multiple Operating System
6.3 Single Operating System
7 Global Digital Pen Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Accelerometer Digital Pen
7.3 Active Digital Pen
7.4 Camera Digital Pen
7.5 Positional Digital Pen
7.6 Trackball Digital Pen
8 Global Digital Pen Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Android
8.3 iOS
8.4 Windows
9 Global Digital Pen Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Billing & Back Office
9.3 Clinical Documentation
9.4 Communication
9.5 Education
9.6 Media & Entertainment
9.7 Retail
9.8 Other Applications
10 Global Digital Pen Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Government
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 IT & Telecom
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Other End Users
11 Global Digital Pen Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Anoto Group AB
13.2 Apple Inc.
13.3 Canon Inc.
13.4 Convergene
13.5 E-pens Ltd.
13.6 Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd.
13.7 Hewlett-Packard Company
13.8 Microsoft
13.9 Moleskine S.p.A.
13.10 Neo LAB
13.11 STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG
13.12 Toshiba Corporation
13.13 Wacom Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5neys
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article