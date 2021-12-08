Digital Power-Optimization Installs Cryptocurrency Mining Pilot with Top-10 North American Renewable Energy Developer

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Power-Optimization ("DPO") announced today that it has successfully installed its latest cryptocurrency mining operations in partnership with a leading North American renewable energy developer.

The pilot mining operation was deployed in October by DPO using state-of-the-art Bitmain S19 cryptocurrency mining computers and custom electrical infrastructure as part of the planning and evaluation of a staged full-scale project. The pilot was installed and is being operated by DPO at zero expense to its partner and is intended to help to inform future plans with regard to any further cryptocurrency mining at its partner's multiple generation sites.

"We are thrilled to take the first step in this incredibly exciting partnership. We hope to show how our Cryptocurrency Mining as a Service (CMaaS) offering can drive meaningfully higher profitability for our client's business as compared to alternative offtake options," said Andrew Webber, CEO of DPO. "DPO's partner in this venture is one of the largest green energy developers in North America, having already constructed multiple gigawatts of energy assets and managing a current development pipeline of nearly 3GW. They are easily one of the most innovative and forward-thinking groups in the energy space, and they are putting themselves in an outstanding position to be an industry leader in applying crypto mining at renewable energy assets in a creative and thoughtful way. One of DPO's customized pilot mines is the perfect opportunity for our partner to learn about and evaluate how best to approach this strategy without having to commit its own capital."

The pilot mining operation is expected to run through the end of the year. Further details are expected to be announced as the pilot progresses.

About Digital Power-Optimization LLC

Digital Power-Optimization LLC is a leading energy services provider which utilizes cryptocurrency mining as a tool to help power producers maximize the value of their energy. DPO offers a unique and proprietary Cryptocurrency Mining as a Service (CMaaS) strategy and structure, which aligns its interests with the interests of its partners. DPO is privately held. For more information on DPO, please visit www.digitalpoweroptimization.com.

