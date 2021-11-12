Digital Publishing Market Size to Increase by USD 65.31 Billion | Research Insights Highlight Scope for Varied Players to Enter the Market as Key Trend | Technavio

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The Digital Publishing Market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional players. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Netflix Inc., RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Xerox Corp. among others.

Some of the leading players in the market are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

In November 2020, Apple Inc. launched Xfinity home offering called self-protection to prevent package theft.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Sample Market Research Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

With 41% of the growth APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the digital publishing market during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for digital publishing in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-publishing-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies scope for varied players to enter the market as the major trend. With vendors such as Amazon diversifying and venturing into the digitized content market, there is scope for other varied market players to enter into the low-capital digital publishing market. The boom in terms of adoption and growth of digital content across product segments, including video, audio, and text formats, is the primary reason for these vendors to enter the market. Moreover, vendors are always looking to diversify their offerings and venture into new markets such as digital publishing which is expected to positively impact the market growth.

High subscription costs might inhibit the growth of the market. The majority of the population worldwide is in the middle-class bracket, who in general are reluctant to pay high subscription fees. Whereas, vendors such as Netflix have primarily targeted the high-income segment of the society, with premium shows and better-quality videos, at a higher subscription cost. This is likely to negatively impact the digital VOD content segment in the market during the forecast period.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the Digital Publishing Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The digital educational publishing market has the potential to grow by USD 9.03 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.57%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The magazine publishing market has the potential to grow by USD 3.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 65.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Netflix Inc., RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Xerox Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

