Digital Pulp Promotes Gene Lewis to CEO and Brian Loube to President

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Pulp, a full service agency specializing in higher education, research, healthcare and cause marketing, today announced a change in upper management. After nearly twenty years, Ron Fierman will step down from his role as president and will remain with the company on a part time basis as Chief Financial Officer. Brian Loube will take the reins as the agency's third President, and Gene Lewis, one of the agency's founding partners and its Chief Creative Officer, will assume the role of CEO.

Gene Lewis Brian Loube

Gene, age 49, joined the agency in 1996 during the thrilling days of the early internet, and has helped lead it into today's world of digital ubiquity. Over the past twenty-six years, Lewis has increasingly focused on the balance of simple and genuine. "It takes a lot of work and talent to achieve clarity and focus, but we know that today's audiences engage when branding and marketing feels genuine and makes sense," said Lewis.

"Gene is one of those rare leaders who understands technology, design and marketing communication," commented Brian Loube, "and with a wide lens like this, he can steer our company's strategy into the future."

Mr. Loube, 57, joined the company in 2012 as Executive Producer, and quickly rose to Partner and Managing Director. In his role as President, Loube will have primary responsibility to manage agency growth, operations, and partnerships with clients. He was previously in charge of online production at Sesame Street, Director of Social Integration at AOL, and Executive Producer of Interactive at Imaginary Forces. At the start of his career he spent almost a decade at R/GA, where he was founding leader of R/GA's first venture into new media - R/GA Interactive. Mr Loube is a graduate of NYU Film and a New Yorker since 1982.

"Brian is an amazing leader for our agency, and I feel so fortunate to call him a partner. He's exceptionally creative and curious, and able to see challenges from all angles. As a fellow New Yorker, Brian maintains a critical eye for good work, and his ambition helps bring it to life. I couldn't be more excited to continue this journey together." said Lewis.

Considering the future of the agency, Lewis and Loube are focused on new opportunities that bring clients' brands to life on multiple platforms by leveraging emerging tools that can make marketing ecosystems more efficient and more measurable. "We're inspired by the good our clients do," said Lewis, "and it's our mission to invent new ways to make them even more successful."

Digital Pulp is a full service agency specializing in branding and marketing for higher education, nonprofit and healthcare. For more than 25 years, the company has developed strategy, design, content, and enterprise platforms for clients like Make-A-Wish, Princeton University, Rutgers University, The Juilliard School, Hologic and Bausch + Lomb. Visit digitalpulp.com for more information.

Contact: Grace Otero

Phone: (212) 679-0676

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Pulp