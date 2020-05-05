Digital Realty Accelerates AI Solution Deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today launched Data Hub featuring NVIDIA DGXTM systems, which enables the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads on PlatformDIGITAL™. The Data Hub solution accelerates digital transformation by removing data gravity barriers for enterprises.

Digital Realty developed a pre-configured Data Hub footprint based on typical customer deployment scenarios on NVIDIA DGX and DGX PODTM configurations. The Digital Realty Data Hub solution provides the components and services that customers need to solve global coverage, capacity and connectivity needs. The solution was designed to integrate seamlessly with pre-validated enterprise storage solutions from class-leading providers.

By deploying Data Hubs on PlatformDIGITAL, enterprises create centers of data exchange to solve global coverage, capacity and connectivity needs. These centers of data exchange are an ideal place to securely implement organizational AI and machine learning initiatives.

Delivered as part of NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program , the Data Hub solution accommodates a typical enterprise deployment of AI infrastructure to address the placement, connectivity and hosting of critical data infrastructure in proximity to users, networks, clouds and things. This creates a unified, comprehensive solution that can be deployed in days to deliver best-in-class, AI-ready IT infrastructure and enable consistent experience, security and resilience on global networks.

"Customers today need AI infrastructure that can break through data barriers and power the digital enterprise," said Chris Sharp, CTO, Digital Realty. "As an NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Program partner, Digital Realty provides customers with globally focused, unified data center services, coupled with extensive design and construction expertise, giving them the launch pad needed to achieve their AI and digital transformation goals."

"Our customers use AI to drive their business transformation, but don't always have facilities designed to meet the unique demands of AI workloads in their data center," said Tony Paikeday, director of product marketing for DGX systems at NVIDIA. "Digital Realty offers a simplified, cost-effective means to host NVIDIA DGX POD infrastructure in world-class environments optimized for our solutions."

The new solution localizes data aggregation, staging, analytics, streaming and data management to optimize data exchange and maintain data compliance. It empowers businesses to deploy regional data lakes and distributed data warehouses, maintain optimal compliance and sovereignty, integrate public and private data sources and distribute business intelligence across the enterprise.

Learn more about Digital Realty's work with NVIDIA: https://www.digitalrealty.com/nvidia-digital-realty-partnership

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

