Digital Realty Adds Colocation Capabilities in Toronto as City Emerges as a Key Strategic Tech Hub in North America

The facility was previously home to the iconic Toronto Star printing facility, and Digital Realty is expanding its Canadian colocation capabilities as a powerful lever to help businesses rearchitect towards a decentralized infrastructure to further scale and spur new digital transformation initiatives. The new capacity will help address the needs of today's enterprise customers that require more distributed data hosting, connectivity and exascale computing in a single campus, along with the flexibility to easily scale capacity and network bandwidth requirements.

"Toronto is a more critical market than ever as businesses recognize the growing importance of the region as one of the next major technology hubs in North America," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in the expansion of PlatformDIGITAL™ as we continue to expand our colocation capabilities in strategic regions around the world. We are enabling our customers to address the challenges of data gravity by deploying their digital infrastructure in close proximity to key cloud deployments, providing the coverage, capacity and connectivity requirements to support their current and future goals."

The expansion of One Century Place in Vaughn, also known as TOR1, is expected to add 6,000 square feet and 1,500 kilowatts of colocation capacity to a broad cross-section of customers across industries. In addition to providing customers room to grow, the facility also boasts key connections to key partners, networks and service and cloud providers that form the connected communities of digital transformation.

To support customers in TOR1, Digital Realty will leverage IBM's next-generation Direct Link 2.0 capabilities, providing direct access to the IBM Cloud in Toronto. Direct Link 2.0 enables customers to spend less time designing and deploying network architectures to accelerate the development of new solutions via the hybrid cloud. This includes giving customers broader access to IBM services, including blockchain, AI, data analytics and quantum computing, which are becoming more essential to the new future of work.

"Data rich technologies like AI and IoT are being deployed at a rapid scale, requiring enterprises to locate their infrastructure closer to highly-connected centers of data exchange. Enterprises now need greater access to productized colocation offerings at the heart of where digital business is happening. We see significant growth potential in greater Toronto as digital business accelerates," added Mr. Stein.

Digital Realty completed the colocation expansion of TOR1 in July 2020. Digital Realty currently operates over 20 megawatts of capacity across two data centers in the Toronto region, with more than 60 megawatts planned at full build-out.

