Digital Realty and Ascenty to Enter Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Ascenty, the leading provider of data center services in Latin America and a Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure joint venture company, announced today Ascenty has reached agreement to build two new facilities in the state of Queretaro, Mexico anchored by long-term, U.S. dollar-denominated, multi-megawatt agreements to support the growth of a leading global cloud provider.

Both initial phases are scheduled for delivery in 2021, and the two new facilities combined are expected to deliver up to 36 megawatts of total IT capacity upon full buildout. The new data centers will be interconnected via an underground dark fiber-optic network, providing access to networks, cloud, and connectivity providers in a single, secure environment. The significant expansion of PlatformDIGITAL™ across Latin America will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data center provider at the heart of a growing community of interest in Mexico.

"We are pleased to support the expansion of public cloud availability and digital transformation strategies across Latin America," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Mexico and Mexico City represent our 21st country and 45th metropolitan area as well as an important milestone on our global platform roadmap, adding coverage, capacity and connectivity capabilities to enable our customers' digital transformation strategies while demonstrating our commitment to supporting customers' future growth on PlatformDIGITAL™."

Ascenty Chief Executive Officer Chris Torto added, "Mexico is emerging as a leading technology hub in Latin America. Mexico City is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the world, while Mexico is the second-largest country in Latin America with a population of over 120 million and the percentage of population using the internet is growing steadily. The development of our first two facilities in Mexico will enhance our ability to support digital transformation throughout the region with comprehensive data center and connectivity solutions."

Ascenty, a joint venture between Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure, delivers high-speed connectivity and availability and offers new alternatives to meet corporate connectivity requirements in Latin America. Ascenty's dedicated 4,500-kilometer fiber optic network connects the company's facilities in major cities in the Brazilian states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza to leading global cloud providers, delivering a wide-ranging and secure interconnection platform.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ascenty

Ascenty is a Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure joint venture company and Latin America's largest data center provider, with 22 data centers in operation and/or under construction, interconnected by a dedicated fiber-optic network spanning 4,500 kilometers. The company has developed and operated world-class data centers since 2010, serving some of the world's largest technology companies. In line with Ascenty's expansion project, the company received a strategic investment from Brookfield Infrastructure, one of the largest asset managers in Brazil in the infrastructure and private equity segments. With Digital Realty, the company now takes on even more expertise by joining a global network of 275 data centers located across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. To learn more about Ascenty, please visit: http://www.ascenty.com.

