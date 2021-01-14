Digital Realty Announces Relocation Of Global Headquarters To Austin, TX

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it will relocate its corporate headquarters from San Francisco, California to Austin, Texas, strengthening its existing presence in Texas and strategically positioning the company to better serve its increasingly global customer base. Digital Realty will maintain a significant presence in the San Francisco Bay Area as one of the world's leading technology hubs, while the relocation of the corporate headquarters to Austin reflects the company's established track record of success and growth in Texas, along with its extensive investment in the state in terms of capital as well as talent.

Digital Realty has deep roots in the state of Texas, dating back to early 2002 when its predecessor acquired 2323 Bryan Street, a major regional connectivity hub in downtown Dallas. For the better part of two decades, Digital Realty has been at the forefront of data center innovation, enabling global service providers, multinational enterprises and small businesses alike to achieve various iterations of digital transformation. Today, Digital Realty owns more than 30 data centers across the state of Texas, encompassing more than four million square feet and over 100 megawatts of customer capacity. In addition, nearly 20% of the company's North American employee base is located in Texas.

"The central location, affordable cost of living, highly educated workforce and supportive business climate have helped make Texas an epicenter for business activity and technology growth," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "As we continue to make strategic investments to best position Digital Realty for long-term growth, we are confident our expansion in Texas will help us meet the needs of our more than 4,000 global customers, while continuing to deliver value for our stakeholders, employees and the communities we serve around the world."

Digital Realty recently expanded upon its initial investment in Texas at 2323 Bryan Street in Dallas, bringing online additional colocation capacity to meet the area's growing networking needs. The regional interconnection hub is home to more than 75 carriers, and the new colocation capacity provides an ideal location to deploy Network Hub solutions on PlatformDIGITAL®, with availability to expand global cloud and connectivity options via Metro Connect, Service Exchange and dedicated cloud connections such as IBM Direct Link. Digital Realty has also invested significantly to bring net new renewable energy online in Texas, including long-term wind energy and solar agreements. Over 70% of Digital Realty's Texas portfolio will be powered by renewable energy once these projects reach commercial operation by mid-2021.

"We are excited that Digital Realty has chosen Texas as the new home for their corporate headquarters, and I thank them for their expanded investment in the Lone Star State," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Digital Realty joins other global technology leaders and more than 50 Fortune 500 companies now headquartered in Texas. We are seeing increasing investments from innovative businesses thanks to our young, growing, and educated workforce, and our pro-growth economic policies that help job-creating businesses to thrive. I thank Digital Realty for strengthening their presence in Texas, and I will continue to promote common-sense policies that create a welcoming business climate and bring even more jobs to the Lone Star State."

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 280 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

