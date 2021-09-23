Digital Realty Announces The Closing Of Its Joint Venture In India

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that BAM Digital Realty – its Indian joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN;NYSE: BIP) and its institutional partners ("Brookfield Infrastructure") – has received all requisite regulatory approvals and the parties have closed the joint venture previously announced on July 14, 2021.

The joint venture enables the expansion of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform, which supports the evolving data, control and networking demands of global service providers as well as global and local enterprises. Its expansion across India is expected to enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data center provider at the heart of a growing connected data community in India. Data centers developed in India will leverage Digital Realty's industry-leading energy-efficient data center design and operating procedures and highly repeatable Pervasive Data Center Architecture (PDx™) approach for the new digital workplace.

In addition, Seema Ambastha has been appointed CEO of the joint venture. Ambastha joins BAM Digital Realty from NTT Netmagic where she held the position of Senior Executive Vice President, India Sales and Solution Engineering. Prior to that, she worked for Netmagic IT Services, Rolta, VMware, Oracle and Wipro Infotech. She has a strong academic background with a PhD in Computer Science as well as rich experience across diverse IT disciplines spanning more than three decades.

"We are extremely pleased that Seema has joined BAM Digital Realty at such an exciting time in the industry," said Mark Smith, Managing Director, APAC for Digital Realty. "She brings over 20 years of strong business leadership skills across various roles in the industry. Not only will we have a fantastic global legacy to build upon, but we have a tremendous opportunity as well. With a population of over 1.4 billion, India is the world's fifth-largest economy in terms of GDP, with a rapidly emerging data center market and accelerating adoption of digital business models."

To support the expected rapid growth opportunity for data centers in India, BAM Digital Realty has also recently filled multiple senior leadership positions, in the fields of Design & Construction as well as Business Development.

"With Seema's appointment and the formal closing of the joint venture, we look forward to advancing several key strategic priorities for BAM Digital Realty and bringing together our collective capabilities to deliver a truly differentiated solution for our customers," said Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director and Head of India & Middle East, Brookfield Infrastructure. "The joint venture expands Brookfield Infrastructure's significant global data infrastructure portfolio, which currently includes $23 billion in assets across data transmission, distribution, and storage, including a portfolio of 139,000 operational telecom wireless towers in India, which it intends to expand to 175,000 over the near term. We are excited about what the Indian market has to offer and hope to contribute meaningfully to India's digital ecosystem."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 291 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over US$625 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to our joint venture with Brookfield, the Indian market opportunity, expectations regarding the joint venture's development plans and operations in India, expectations regarding IT load capacity of the operations of the BAM Digital Realty joint venture, expected growth in digital transformation, sustainability programs and goals, and deployment and benefits of PlatformDIGITAL®. Our forward-looking statements are generally identified with words such as "will", "believe", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

