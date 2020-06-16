Digital Realty Breaks Ground on First Facility in South Korea

The move marks a significant expansion of PlatformDIGITAL™ across Asia Pacific which will enable customers to rapidly scale digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure with a leading global data center provider at the heart of a growing community of interest in Seoul.

ICN10 is designed to accommodate 12 megawatts of information technology (IT) load. The building will encompass over 162,000 square feet, spanning twelve levels. It will provide seamless connectivity, with a vibrant community of domestic and internal bandwidth and data service providers, internet transit, and multiple internet access services. The facility is scheduled to be ready for customers in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"Our investment in South Korea is an important milestone on our global platform roadmap, adding coverage, capacity and connectivity capabilities to enable our customers' digital transformation strategies while demonstrating our commitment to supporting customers' future growth on PlatformDIGITAL," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "The current pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and adoption of cloud services across the world. Customers in the Asia Pacific region are set to gain from our new ICN10 facility, as they ramp up their own digitalization efforts."

"South Korea is one of the key digital hubs in the APAC region with a major focus on digital technology and solutions," added Mark Smith, Managing Director APAC for Digital Realty. "Applications such as big data, artificial intelligence, 5G mobile services and the internet of things are already gaining momentum. South Korea is also one of the fasting growing data center markets in the region and a strategic market for us to enter as the first global provider to build from the ground up."

"We are eager to welcome customers to ICN10," said Jay Weon Khym, Country Manager, Korea at Digital Realty. "There is a significant opportunity for us to provide a trusted foundation for the nation's technology roadmap. Upon completion, the multi-story facility will not only support domestic business growth, but also broaden opportunities for more international companies to expand their core digital assets into the South Korean market with a truly-carrier neutral platform."

Digital Realty is one of the world's largest owners, developers and operators of highly reliable data center facilities. The new Seoul development will strengthen Digital Realty's presence within the Asia Pacific region, where the company currently operates a network of industry-leading data centers located in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit www.digitalrealty.asia, or follow us on Twitter at @digitalapac and visit our industry insights at https://www.digitalrealty.com/insights/blog.

Media & Industry Analyst Relations

Marc Musgrove

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 508-2812

[email protected]

Omer M. Wilson

Digital Realty, APAC

[email protected]

+65 6505 3951

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 738-6500

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to our new Digital Seoul 1 (ICN10) data center in South Korea, including timeline for completion of construction, expected IT load, connectivity and square footage, the South Korean economy and impact from emerging technologies. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty