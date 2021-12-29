Digital Realty Earns Nareit's Data Center Sustainability Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has earned the National Association of Real Estate Investments Trusts (Nareit) "Leader in the Light" award for data center sustainability for the fifth consecutive year. The award honors Nareit member companies that have demonstrated superior and sustained sustainability practices.

Separately, Digital Realty recently achieved a five-star ranking, the highest available designation, for the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment. Digital Realty was ranked #1 in the Technology Sciences category and within the top 20 among all listed companies in the Americas for 2021. Digital Realty also maintained its 'A'-score for the GRESB Public Disclosure rating, ranking first within its comparison group.

"We are honored to be recognized by Nareit as well as GRESB, and we hope this recognition will inspire others to sustainably manage environmental impacts and optimize the use of energy and natural resources," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We are committed to sustainable business practices, and these awards are a testament to the creativity and dedication of the entire Digital Realty team."

In September 2021, Digital Realty signed the UN Global Compact, significantly expanding its ESG commitments in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, Digital Realty continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio and recently enrolled in the Customer Renewable Supply Procurement program. This Georgia Power renewable energy offering is expected to deliver 500 megawatts of new solar resources to support participating commercial and industrial customers beginning in 2024.

"The global targets we have set in conjunction with the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) underpin our environmental, social and governance program, and we are pleased to bolster our efforts with our recent commitment to the UN Global Compact," said Aaron Binkley, Digital Realty Senior Director, Sustainability. "We are doing our best to play a constructive, proactive role and advancing our broader goal of delivering sustainable growth for investors, customers, employees and the communities we serve around the world."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with over 280 facilities in 50 metros across 26 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

