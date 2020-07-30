Digital Realty Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2020. All per-share results are presented on a fully-diluted share and unit basis.

Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.20 per share in 2Q20, compared to $0.15 in 2Q19

per share in 2Q20, compared to in 2Q19 Reported FFO per share of $1.49 in 2Q20, compared to $1.53 in 2Q19

in 2Q20, compared to in 2Q19 Reported core FFO per share of $1.54 in 2Q20, compared to $1.64 in 2Q19

in 2Q20, compared to in 2Q19 Signed total bookings during 2Q20 expected to generate $144 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection

of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a contribution from interconnection Raised 2020 core FFO per share outlook from $5.90 - $6.10 to $6.00 - $6.10

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the second quarter of 2020 of $993 million, a 21% increase from the previous quarter and a 24% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered second quarter of 2020 net income of $76 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $54 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $0.90 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.15 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated second quarter of 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $559 million, a 16% increase from the previous quarter and a 17% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported second quarter of 2020 funds from operations of $415 million, or $1.49 per share, compared to $0.91 per share in the previous quarter and $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered second quarter of 2020 core FFO per share of $1.54, a 1% increase from $1.53 per share in the previous quarter, and a 6% decrease from $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year.

Leasing Activity

In the second quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $144 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection and an $18 million contribution from the combination with Interxion, which was completed on March 12, 2020.

"I'm incredibly proud of the way the Digital Realty team has come together during the difficult circumstances of the past several months to maintain steadfast support for our customers around the world, prioritizing health and safety while maintaining service levels," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We continued to seed investments to support our customers' future growth across the Americas, APAC and EMEA, while delivering record current-period bookings, demonstrating the power of our global platform as well as the resiliency of our business. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue to deliver sustainable growth for customers, shareholders and employees, into the second half of 2020 and beyond."

The weighted-average lag between leases signed during the second quarter of 2020 and the contractual commencement date was seven months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $169 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the second quarter of 2020 rolled down 2.8% on a cash basis and up 7.2% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the second quarter of 2020 are summarized by region as follows:

































Annualized GAAP























Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent The Americas

(in thousands)

Square Feet

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt 0-1 MW



$11,645

59,770



$195

4.5



$214 > 1 MW



78,711

668,092



118

70.6



93 Other (1)



17,376

532,078



33

—



— Total



$107,733

1,259,940



$86

75.1



$100



























Europe (2)

























0-1 MW



$9,898

40,469



$245

3.2



$260 > 1 MW



11,237

111,474



101

9.6



98 Other (1)



108

927



116

—



— Total



$21,243

152,870



$139

12.8



$138



























Asia Pacific (2)

























0-1 MW



$617

2,891



$213

0.2



$266 > 1 MW



2,433

10,024



243

1.2



167 Other (1)



—

—



—

—



— Total



$3,050

12,915



$236

1.4



$180



























All Regions (2)

























0-1 MW



$22,160

103,130



$215

7.9



$234 > 1 MW



92,382

789,590



117

81.4



95 Other (1)



17,484

533,005



33

—



— Total



$132,026

1,425,725



$93

89.3



$107



























Interconnection



$11,775

N/A



N/A

N/A



N/A



























Grand Total



$143,800

1,425,725



$93

89.3



$107



Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Other includes Powered Base Building shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities. (2) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Investment Activity

During the second quarter of 2020, Interxion, a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions and a Digital Realty company, acquired a 3.6-acre land parcel in Madrid, Spain for approximately €33 million, or $37 million. The land parcel is less than one kilometer from Interxion's existing campus in Madrid. Upon completion, the new facility is expected to support up to 34 megawatts of critical IT capacity and will encompass more than 375,000 square feet. Commencement of development will be subject to market demand, and delivery will be phased to meet future customer growth requirements.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Interxion acquired the freehold to the land under its Hanauer Landstraße campus in Frankfurt for €185 million, or approximately $209 million. The site includes nine Interxion data centers previously subject to leasehold agreements with approximately nine years of remaining lease term, along with Interxion's German headquarters office as well as several buildings currently leased to other customers. Interxion now owns the freehold to all 15 data centers on its Frankfurt campus.

Separately, Interxion reached an agreement to acquire an expansion parcel within approximately one kilometre of the Hanauer Landstraße campus for €177 million, or approximately $200 million. The expansion parcel totals 107,000 square metres that will support the development of up to 180 megawatts of additional IT capacity and will be fully connected to the existing campus. The purchase is expected to close in two stages, with final transfer of ownership in early 2021.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty closed on the sale of a property in Gronigen, the Netherlands for €20 million, or $22 million. The property is expected to generate 2020 cash net operating income of approximately €1.3 million, or $1.5 million, representing a 6.7% cap rate.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions during the second quarter of 2020.

In mid-June, Digital Realty closed an offering of €500 million, or approximately $565 million , of 1.250% Euro-denominated notes due 2031.

, of 1.250% Euro-denominated notes due 2031. Likewise in mid-June, Digital Realty liquidated a portion of its stake in Megaport with the sale of 7.7 million shares at a weighted average price of A$13.36 generating gross proceeds of A$103 million , or approximately $70 million .

generating gross proceeds of , or approximately . During the second quarter of 2020, Digital Realty issued 4.5 million shares of common stock under the company's at-the-market equity offering program at a weighted average price of $142.43 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $645 million .

per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately . Subsequent to quarter-end, Digital Realty announced its intent to redeem all $300 million of its outstanding 3.625% notes due 2022 as well as all $500 million of its outstanding 3.950% notes due 2022.

Digital Realty had approximately $12.4 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020, comprised of $12.1 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.2 billion of secured debt. At the end of the second quarter of 2020, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.7x, debt plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 26.0% and fixed charge coverage was 4.6x. Pro forma for settlement of the $1 billion forward equity offering, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 5.2x and fixed charge coverage was 4.9x.

COVID-19

Throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic, Digital Realty's data centers around the world have remained fully operational in accordance with business continuity and pandemic response plans, prioritizing the health and safety of employees, customers and partners while ensuring service levels are maintained. Digital Realty data centers have been deemed essential operations, allowing for critical personnel to remain in place and continue to provide services and support for customers. Construction activity has been somewhat delayed in a few markets due to government restrictions in certain locations and/or limited availability of labor. In some instances, these delays have impacted scheduled delivery dates. We are monitoring the situation closely and remain in frequent communication with customers, contractors and suppliers. We have proactively managed our supply chain, and we believe we have acquired the vast majority of the equipment needed to complete our 2020 development activities. We believe we have ample liquidity to fund our business needs, given the $1 billion available upon physical settlement of the forward equity offering as well as the $505 million of cash on the balance sheet and $2.5 billion of availability under our global revolving credit facilities as of June 30, 2020. While we have not experienced any significant business disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic to date, we cannot predict what impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our future financial condition, results of operations or cash flows due to numerous uncertainties.

2020 Outlook

Digital Realty raised its 2020 core FFO per share outlook from $5.90-$6.10 to $6.00-$6.10. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.















As of

As of Top-Line and Cost Structure

May 7, 2020

July 30, 2020 Total revenue

$3.725 - $3.825 billion

$3.775 - $3.825 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)

($20 - $30 million)

($20 - $30 million) Adjusted EBITDA

$2.075 - $2.125 billion

$2.100 - $2.125 billion G&A

$320 - $330 million

$320 - $330 million









Internal Growth







Rental rates on renewal leases







Cash basis

Down low single-digits

Down low single-digits GAAP basis

Unchanged

Unchanged Year-end portfolio occupancy (2)

85.0% - 86.0%

85.0% - 86.0% "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (3)

(2.5%) - (3.5%)

(2.5%) - (3.5%)









Foreign Exchange Rates







U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling

$1.20 - $1.25

$1.20 - $1.25 U.S. Dollar / Euro

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.05 - $1.15









External Growth







Dispositions







Dollar volume

$0.6 - $1.0 billion

$0.6 - $1.0 billion Cap rate

0.0% - 12.0%

0.0% - 12.0% Development







CapEx (4)

$1.9 - $2.2 billion

$1.9 - $2.2 billion Average stabilized yields

9.0% - 15.0%

9.0% - 15.0% Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (5)

$5 - $10 million

$5 - $10 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (6)

$220 - $230 million

$220 - $230 million









Balance Sheet







Long-term debt issuance







Dollar amount

$1.9 billion

$2.5 billion Pricing

1.00%

1.00% - 1.25% Timing

Early 2020

Early-to-mid 2020









Net income per diluted share

$1.60 - $1.75

$1.20 - $1.25 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale

$3.50 - $3.50

$3.90 - $3.90 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)

$5.10 - $5.25

$5.10 - $5.15 Non-core expenses and revenue streams

$0.80 - $0.85

$0.90 - $0.95 Core Funds From Operations / share

$5.90 - $6.10

$6.00 - $6.10 Foreign currency translation adjustments

$0.05 - $0.15

$0.05 - $0.15 Constant-Currency Core FFO / share

$5.95 - $6.25

$6.05 - $6.25





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments). (2) Reflects inclusion of the Interxion portfolio, which was approximately 75% occupied as of June 30, 2020. (3) The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2018 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It also excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2019–2020, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. (4) Includes land acquisitions. (5) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (6) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to core FFO, and definitions of FFO and core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on July 30, 2020, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's second quarter 2020 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 0396071 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until August 30, 2020. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 10145667. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations Financial Supplement Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Second Quarter 2020



















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





30-Jun-20



31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



30-Jun-19





30-Jun-20



30-Jun-19 Rental revenues



$698,041



$579,774



$549,733



$564,975



$565,925





$1,277,815



$1,151,349 Tenant reimbursements - Utilities



141,576



113,520



107,518



114,719



106,409





255,096



208,978 Tenant reimbursements - Other



62,630



56,943



59,641



57,466



62,820





119,573



118,688 Interconnection & other



85,428



69,835



65,576



65,312



64,232





155,263



132,400 Fee income



4,353



2,452



4,814



3,994



925





6,805



2,845 Other



967



813



181



—



486





1,780



1,051 Total Operating Revenues



$992,995



$823,337



$787,463



$806,466



$800,797





$1,816,332



$1,615,311













































Utilities



$160,173



$129,526



$125,127



$132,565



$123,398





$289,698



$247,732 Rental property operating



172,474



136,182



129,034



126,866



128,634





308,656



259,254 Property taxes



45,071



42,123



42,541



38,255



41,482





87,194



78,797 Insurance



3,370



3,547



3,055



3,103



3,441





6,917



6,432 Depreciation & amortization



349,165



291,457



275,008



286,718



290,562





640,622



602,048 General & administration



90,649



62,266



53,540



49,862



52,318





152,915



104,294 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



3,642



1,272



1,130



123



665





4,914



2,148 Transaction and integration expenses



15,618



56,801



17,106



4,115



4,210





72,419



6,704 Impairment of investments in real estate



—



—



—



—



—





—



5,351 Other expenses



22



114



1,989



92



7,115





136



12,037 Total Operating Expenses



$840,184



$723,288



$648,530



$641,699



$651,825





$1,563,471



$1,324,797













































Operating Income



$152,811



$100,049



$138,933



$164,767



$148,972





$252,861



$290,514













































Equity in (loss) earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures



(7,632)



(78,996)



11,157



(19,269)



6,962





(86,628)



16,180 Gain on sale / deconsolidation



—



304,801



267,651



—



—





304,801



67,497 Interest and other income (expense), net



22,163



(3,542)



10,734



16,842



16,980





18,621



38,424 Interest (expense)



(79,874)



(85,800)



(80,880)



(84,574)



(86,051)





(165,674)



(187,603) Income tax benefit (expense)



(11,490)



(7,182)



1,731



(4,826)



(4,634)





(18,672)



(8,900) Loss from early extinguishment of debt



—



(632)



—



(5,366)



(20,905)





(632)



(33,791) Net Income



$75,978



$228,698



$349,326



$67,574



$61,324





$304,677



$182,321













































Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1,147)



(4,684)



(13,042)



(1,077)



(1,156)





(5,831)



(5,341) Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.



$74,831



$224,014



$336,284



$66,497



$60,168





$298,846



$176,980













































Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends



(21,155)



(21,155)



(20,707)



(16,670)



(16,670)





(42,310)



(37,613) Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock



—



—



—



—



(11,760)





—



(11,760) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$53,676



$202,859



$315,577



$49,827



$31,738





$256,536



$127,607













































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic



267,569,823



222,163,324



208,776,355



208,421,470



208,284,407





244,866,574



208,048,207 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted



270,744,408



224,474,295



210,286,278



209,801,771



209,435,572





247,576,014



208,894,294 Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units



278,719,109



232,753,630



218,901,078



218,755,597



218,497,318





255,704,473



218,039,658













































Net income per share - basic



$0.20



$0.91



$1.51



$0.24



$0.15





$1.05



$0.61 Net income per share - diluted



$0.20



$0.90



$1.50



$0.24



$0.15





$1.04



$0.61

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations Financial Supplement Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Second Quarter 2020

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)



30-Jun-20



31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



30-Jun-19





30-Jun-20



30-Jun-19













































Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$53,676



$202,859



$315,577



$49,827



$31,738





$256,535



$127,607 Adjustments:











































Non-controlling interest operating partnership



1,400



7,800



13,100



2,300



1,400





9,200



5,700 Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)



342,334



286,517



271,371



283,090



286,915





628,851



594,779 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



17,123



19,923



21,631



13,612



13,623





37,046



17,474 (Gain) on real estate transactions



-



(304,801)



(267,651)



-



-





(304,801)



- Impairment of investments in real estate



-



-



-



-



-





-



5,351 Funds From Operations



$414,533



$212,298



$354,028



$348,829



$333,676





$626,831



$750,911













































Funds From Operations - diluted



$414,533



$212,298



$354,028



$348,829



$333,676





$626,831



$750,911













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



275,545



230,443



217,391



217,375



217,346





252,995



217,194 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)



278,719



232,754



218,901



218,756



218,497





255,704



218,040













































Funds From Operations per share - basic



$1.50



$0.92



$1.63



$1.60



$1.54





$2.48



$3.46













































Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)



$1.49



$0.91



$1.62



$1.59



$1.53





$2.45



$3.44

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO



30-Jun-20



31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



30-Jun-19





30-Jun-20



30-Jun-19













































Funds From Operations - diluted



$414,533



$212,298



$354,028



$348,829



$333,676





$626,831



$750,911 Termination fees and other non-core revenues (3)



(21,908)



(2,425)



(5,634)



(16,792)



(16,826)





(24,333)



(31,271) Transaction and integration expenses



15,618



56,801



17,106



4,115



4,210





72,419



6,704 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



-



632



-



5,366



20,905





632



33,791 Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock



-



-



-



-



11,760





-



11,760 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (4)



3,642



1,272



1,130



123



665





4,914



2,148 (Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation



17,526



81,288



(10,422)



23,136



(4,251)





98,814



5,353 (Gain) on contribution to unconsolidated JV, net of related tax



-



-



-



-



-





-



(58,497) Other non-core expense adjustments



22



5,509



(1,511)



92



7,115





5,531



12,037 Core Funds From Operations - diluted



$429,433



$355,375



$354,697



$364,869



$357,254





$784,808



$732,936













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (2)



278,719



232,754



218,901



218,756



218,497





255,704



218,040













































Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (2)



$1.54



$1.53



$1.62



$1.67



$1.64





$3.07



$3.36













































(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





30-Jun-20



31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



30-Jun-19





30-Jun-20



30-Jun-19













































Depreciation & amortization per income statement



$349,165



$291,457



$275,008



$286,718



$290,562





640,622



602,048 Non-real estate depreciation



(6,831)



(4,940)



(3,637)



(3,628)



(3,647)





(11,771)



(7,269) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization



$342,334



$286,517



$271,371



$283,090



$286,915





$628,851



$594,779





(2) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and core FFO, see the definition section. (3) Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. (4) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Financial Supplement Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Second Quarter 2020

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO



30-Jun-20



31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



30-Jun-19





30-Jun-20



30-Jun-19













































Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders



$429,433



$355,375



$354,697



$364,869



$357,254





$784,808



$732,936 Adjustments:











































Non-real estate depreciation



6,831



4,940



3,637



3,628



3,647





11,771



7,269 Amortization of deferred financing costs



3,661



4,260



3,064



2,900



2,905





7,921



7,398 Amortization of debt discount/premium



1,011



943



612



466



515





1,954



1,275 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense



15,060



12,153



8,937



8,906



9,468





27,213



17,060 Straight-line rental revenue



(10,928)



(15,404)



(13,994)



(12,764)



(13,033)





(26,332)



(29,013) Straight-line rental expense



7,373



1,460



(342)



(209)



318





8,833



1,552 Above- and below-market rent amortization



3,794



3,294



4,109



2,824



3,954





7,088



10,163 Deferred tax expense



(150)



(792)



(998)



(1,418)



(979)





(942)



(16,376) Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions (1)



1,739



2,793



3,646



3,254



4,025





4,532



7,606 Recurring capital expenditures (2)



(38,796)



(34,677)



(54,731)



(48,408)



(39,515)





(73,473)



(77,574)













































AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (3)



$419,028



$334,345



$308,637



$324,048



$328,559





$753,373



$662,296













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



275,545



230,443



217,391



217,375



217,346





252,995



217,194 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (4)



278,719



232,754



218,901



218,756



218,497





255,704



218,040













































AFFO per share - diluted (4)



$1.50



$1.44



$1.41



$1.48



$1.50





$2.95



$3.04













































Dividends per share and common unit



$1.12



$1.12



$1.08



$1.08



$1.08





$2.24



$2.16













































Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio



74.5%



78.0%



76.6%



72.9%



71.8%





76.0%



71.1%

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Share Count Detail



30-Jun-20



31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



30-Jun-19





30-Jun-20



30-Jun-19













































Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding



275,545



230,443



217,391



217,375



217,346





252,995



217,194 Add: Effect of dilutive securities



3,174



2,311



1,510



1,381



1,151





2,709



846 Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted



278,719



232,754



218,901



218,756



218,497





255,704



218,040





(1) The company adopted ASC 842 in the first quarter of 2019. (2) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (3) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and core FFO, see above. (4) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series G, series H, series I, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Financial Supplement Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data Second Quarter 2020























































30-Jun-20

31-March-20

31-Dec-19

30-Sep-19

30-Jun-19 Assets







































Investments in real estate:





























Real estate



$20,843,273



$20,477,290



$16,886,592



$16,407,080



$17,324,416 Construction in progress



2,514,324



2,204,869



1,732,555



1,647,130



1,685,056 Land held for future development



175,209



137,447



147,597



150,265



152,368 Investments in real estate



$23,532,806



$22,819,606



$18,766,744



$18,204,475



$19,161,840 Accumulated depreciation and amortization



(4,945,534)



(4,694,713)



(4,536,169)



(4,298,629)



(4,312,357) Net Investments in Properties



$18,587,272



$18,124,893



$14,230,575



$13,905,846



$14,849,483 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



1,033,235



1,064,009



1,287,109



1,035,861



979,350 Net Investments in Real Estate



$19,620,507



$19,188,902



$15,517,684



$14,941,707



$15,828,833































Cash and cash equivalents



$505,174



$246,480



$89,817



$7,190



$33,536 Accounts and other receivables (1)



542,750



527,699



305,501



304,712



320,938 Deferred rent



496,684



484,179



478,744



471,516



491,486 Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net



3,128,140



3,500,588



2,195,324



2,245,017



2,499,564 Acquired above-market leases, net



57,535



66,033



74,815



84,315



94,474 Goodwill



7,791,522



7,466,046



3,363,070



3,338,168



3,353,538 Assets associated with real estate held for sale



10,981



—



229,934



967,527



— Operating lease right-of-use assets (2)



1,375,427



1,364,621



628,681



634,085



648,952 Other assets



333,916



268,752



184,561



178,528



158,770 Total Assets



$33,862,636



$33,113,300



$23,068,131



$23,172,765



$23,430,091































Liabilities and Equity





























Global unsecured revolving credit facilities



$64,492



$603,101



$234,105



$1,833,512



$1,417,675 Unsecured term loans



799,550



771,425



810,219



796,232



807,922 Unsecured senior notes, net of discount



11,268,753



10,637,006



8,973,190



8,189,138



8,511,656 Secured debt, net of premiums



238,826



239,800



104,934



105,153



105,325 Operating lease liabilities (2)



1,451,152



1,431,292



693,539



699,381



714,256 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



1,828,288



1,732,318



1,007,761



938,740



984,812 Accrued dividends and distributions



—



—



234,620



—



— Acquired below-market leases



139,851



145,208



148,774



153,422



183,832 Security deposits and prepaid rent



348,253



336,583



208,724



203,708



213,549 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale



238



—



2,700



23,534



— Total Liabilities



$16,139,403



$15,896,733



$12,418,566



$12,942,820



$12,939,027































Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership



40,584



40,027



41,465



19,090



17,344































Equity





























Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized:





























Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (3)



$219,250



$219,250



$219,250



$219,250



$219,250 Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)



241,468



241,468



241,468



241,468



241,468 Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (5)



242,012



242,012



242,012



242,012



242,012 Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (6)



193,540



193,540



193,540



193,540



193,540 Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (7)



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264 Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (8)



334,886



334,886



334,886



—



— Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000,000 shares authorized (9)



2,670



2,622



2,073



2,069



2,067 Additional paid-in capital



19,292,311



18,606,766



11,577,320



11,540,980



11,511,519 Dividends in excess of earnings



(3,386,525)



(3,139,350)



(3,046,579)



(3,136,668)



(2,961,307) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net



(358,349)



(444,222)



(87,922)



(68,625)



(89,588) Total Stockholders' Equity



$16,984,527



$16,460,236



$9,879,312



$9,437,290



$9,562,225































Noncontrolling Interests





























Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership



$633,831



$656,266



$708,163



$732,314



$756,050 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures



64,291



60,038



20,625



41,251



155,445































Total Noncontrolling Interests



$698,122



$716,304



$728,788



$773,565



$911,495































Total Equity



$17,682,649



$17,176,540



$10,608,100



$10,210,855



$10,473,720































Total Liabilities and Equity



$33,862,636



$33,113,300



$23,068,131



$23,172,765



$23,430,091





(1) Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $18,264 and $13,753 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Adoption of the new lease accounting standard required that we adjust the consolidated balance sheet to include the recognition of additional right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for operating leases. See our quarterly report on Form 10–Q filed on May 10, 2019 for additional information. (3) Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, 6.625%, $201,250 and $201,250 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,050,000 and 8,050,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (4) Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.875%, $250,000 and $250,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (5) Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 6.350%, $250,000 and $250,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (6) Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (7) Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 and $210,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (8) Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 and $345,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 13,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (9) Common Stock: 268,399,073 and 208,900,758 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization and Financial Ratios Financial Supplement Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands Second Quarter 2020



































Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1)



30-Jun-20



31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



30-Jun-19































Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$53,676



$202,859



$315,577



$49,827



$31,738 Interest



79,874



85,800



80,880



84,574



86,051 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



—



632



—



5,366



20,905 Income tax (benefit) expense



11,490



7,182



(1,731)



4,826



4,634 Depreciation & amortization



349,165



291,457



275,008



286,718



290,562 EBITDA



$494,205



$587,930



$669,734



$431,311



$433,890 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



17,123



19,923



21,631



13,612



13,623 Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense



9,203



9,944



13,553



10,816



10,277 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



3,642



1,272



1,130



123



665 Transaction and integration expenses



15,618



56,801



17,106



4,115



4,210 (Gain) on sale / deconsolidation



—



(304,801)



(267,651)



—



— Other non-core adjustments, net



(3,404)



85,185



(13,886)



6,436



(13,476) Non-controlling interests



1,147



4,684



13,042



1,077



1,156 Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends



21,155



21,155



20,707



16,670



16,670 Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock



—



—



—



—



11,760 Adjusted EBITDA



$558,690



$482,093



$475,366



$484,160



$478,775

(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the definitions section.





































Three Months Ended Financial Ratios



30-Jun-20



31-Mar-20



31-Dec-19



30-Sep-19



30-Jun-19































Total GAAP interest expense



$79,874



$85,800



$80,880



$84,574



$86,051 Capitalized interest



13,133



10,480



9,877



9,936



9,493 Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts



(38,478)



24,321



(30,564)



8,490



(20,656) Cash Interest Expense (2)



$54,529



$120,601



$60,193



$103,000



$74,888































Scheduled debt principal payments



57



125



210



163



159 Preferred dividends



21,155



21,155



20,707



16,670



16,670 Total Fixed Charges (3)



$114,219



$117,560



$111,674



$111,343



$112,373































































Coverage





























Interest coverage ratio (4)



5.6x



4.6x



4.7x



4.7x



4.6x Cash interest coverage ratio (5)



9.1x



3.7x



6.7x



4.3x



5.8x Fixed charge coverage ratio (6)



4.6x



3.8x



3.9x



4.0x



4.0x Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (7)



6.8x



3.2x



5.2x



3.8x



4.8x































Leverage





























Debt to total enterprise value (8) (9)



23.3%



23.8%



26.9%



27.1%



28.8% Debt plus preferred stock to total enterprise value (10)



26.0%



26.6%



30.8%



29.9%



31.8% Pre-tax income to interest expense (11)



2.0x



3.7x



5.3x



1.8x



1.7x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (12)



5.7x



6.6x



5.7x



6.0x



6.0x





(2) Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non cash-based interest expense. (3) Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends. (4) Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense). (5) Adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense). (6) Adjusted EBITDA divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges). (7) Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of cash interest expense, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges). (8) Mortgage debt and other loans divided by market value of equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (9) Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. See page 7 for definition of market value of common equity. (10) Same as (8), except numerator includes preferred stock. (11) Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense. (12) Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value (see page 6), plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's share of joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of our share of joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Management Statements on Non-GAAP Measures



Financial Supplement Unaudited



Second Quarter 2020

Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO) :

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from real estate transactions, impairment of investment in real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, non-controlling interests in operating partnership and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) :

We present core funds from operations, or core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) termination fees and other non-core revenues, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss from early extinguishment of debt, (iv) issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX revaluation, (vii) gain on contribution to unconsolidated joint venture, net of related tax, and (viii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) :

We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax expense, (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA :

We believe that earnings before interest, loss from early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI :

Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.

Additional Definitions

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus our share of JV debt, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of our share of JV EBITDA) multiplied by four.

Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is mortgage debt and other loans plus preferred stock divided by mortgage debt and other loans plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.

Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends. For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020, GAAP interest expense was $80 million, capitalized interest was $13 million and scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends was $21 million.



































Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended (in thousands)

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

30-Jun-19



30-Jun-20

30-Jun-19

































Operating income



$152,811



$100,049



$148,972





$252,861



$290,514

































Fee income



(4,353)



(2,452)



(925)





(6,805)



(2,845) Other income



(967)



(813)



(486)





(1,780)



(1,051) Depreciation and amortization



349,165



291,457



290,562





640,622



602,048 General and administrative



90,649



62,266



52,318





152,915



104,294 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



3,642



1,272



665





4,914



2,148 Transaction expenses



15,618



56,801



4,210





72,419



6,704 Impairment in investments in real estate



—



—



—





—



5,351 Other expenses



22



114



7,115





136



12,037

































Net Operating Income



$606,587



$508,694



$502,431





$1,115,282



$1,019,200



































































Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)

































































Net Operating Income



$606,587



$508,694



$502,431





$1,115,282



$1,019,200

































Straight-line rental revenue



(10,713)



(13,392)



(14,978)





(24,105)



(29,536) Straight-line rental expense



7,296



1,496



397





8,791



1,573 Above- and below-market rent amortization



3,794



3,294



3,954





7,087



10,163

































Cash Net Operating Income



$606,964



$500,092



$491,804





$1,107,055



$1,001,400

Forward-Looking Statements



Financial Supplement





Second Quarter 2020

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: expected physical settlement of the forward sale agreements and use of proceeds from any such settlement, our expected investment and expansion activity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, core FFO and net income, 2020 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, 2020 backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;

increased competition or available supply of data center space;

decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;

the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;

our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;

our ability to attract and retain customers;

breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;

our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;

the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;

our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;

information security and data privacy breaches;

difficulty managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;

our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions;

our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;

difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;

risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;

risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;

our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;

financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;

adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;

our inability to manage our growth effectively;

losses in excess of our insurance coverage;

our inability to attract and retain talent;

impact on our operations and on the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners during a pandemic, such as COVID-19;

environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;

our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes;

restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;

changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and

the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.

The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Turn-Key Flex and Powered Base Building are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Digital Realty