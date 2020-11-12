Digital Realty, Vapor IO and Hivelocity Demonstrate Core-to-Edge Bare Metal in Atlanta

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, along with Vapor IO , creators of the Kinetic Edge® platform , the first fully-integrated hardware and software platform for edge colocation, exchange and networking services, and Hivelocity , a leading provider of global bare metal cloud services, announced today the availability for developers to deploy core-to-edge workloads on Hivelocity's bare metal edge cloud, first in Atlanta, but soon in other cities nationwide.

The multi-tier edge deployment in Atlanta builds upon Digital Realty and Vapor IO's announcement in June, highlighting the integration of Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge architecture with Digital Realty's Network Hub Solution on PlatformDIGITAL®. Hivelocity, a Digital Realty customer, was able to quickly extend its bare metal cloud to Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge locations due to integration work already completed by Vapor IO and Digital Realty.

"Leveraging the joint solution available through Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge and Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL, we were able to lower costs and get to market quicker," said Steve Eschweiler, COO of Hivelocity. "By using our existing control plane in Digital Realty's facilities to orchestrate machines in Vapor IO's data centers at the infrastructure edge, leveraging the integrated Digital Realty Service Exchange and Kinetic Edge Exchange networks for connectivity, we were able to quickly and cost-effectively extend our bare metal cloud to the infrastructure edge, where last-mile telco networks are aggregated."

Separately, Hivelocity also announced today it has selected Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform nationwide and will bring its bare metal edge cloud to the 36 U.S. cities where Vapor IO is actively deploying.

The collaboration between Vapor IO and Digital Realty combines the cloud proximity, core, regional edge, local edge and interconnection capabilities of PlatformDIGITAL® with the last-mile, low-latency, distributed architecture of the Kinetic Edge network. This combination offers companies like Hivelocity a seamless platform for delivering core-to-edge capabilities that are the basis for many emerging edge use cases.

"We designed this joint solution to combine the data center and networking infrastructure needed to enable cloud-to-core-to-edge applications," said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO at Vapor IO. "Hivelocity's ability to simply and effectively extend its bare metal cloud to the edge in Atlanta is a perfect example of how we're making it easier for joint customers to deliver low-latency edge services that tie back to their regional and core workloads."

For example, using Hivelocity's bare metal cloud, a developer can deploy a multi-tier AI-based application, running low-latency inferencing in Vapor IO edge locations while training sophisticated AI models in Digital Realty's regional edge and core facilities.

"The combination of Vapor's Kinetic Edge and Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL® is a crucial building-block for core-to-edge workloads, which we are actively supporting in Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "Hivelocity's ability to tap into this service and create a clear path to highly interconnected true core-to-edge infrastructure for their customers is precisely the simplicity we hope to provide."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 280 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge networking, colocation and exchange platform at the edge of the wireless and wireline networks. Serving the world's largest carriers, operators, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, the company's Kinetic Edge® platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge platform offers the most flexible, highly-distributed infrastructure for delivering modern, low-latency applications, and the company has deployed its Kinetic Edge in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, furthering its goal to deploy over 100 data centers in 36 U.S. markets over the next two years.1 Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.

About Hivelocity

Hivelocity is a leading provider of global IaaS and Edge Computing services. With a total of 32 data centers in 26 cities across four continents, Hivelocity has created one of the most geographically diverse and comprehensive edge computing platforms and infrastructures in the world. Hivelocity enables its customers to instantly deploy bare-metal servers across any of its data centers with ease. By leveraging the Hivelocity platform, users can easily manage and scale their edge computing solutions when desired.

1 Vapor, Kinetic Edge and Kinetic Edge Exchange are trademarks of Vapor IO, all rights reserved.

