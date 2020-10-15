Digital Realty's MarketplaceLIVE 2020 to Focus on 'Defying Gravity'

At this crucial moment in our history, enterprises are facing myriad challenges, from an unpredictable economy, an explosion of global enterprise data growth to a world in a state of flux. These factors combined are driving business to adapt quickly to new ways of working digitally. The only way to rise above it all is to Defy Gravity.

What: MarketplaceLIVE 2020 is an industry-leading event bringing together the global connected community to shape the future of digital business. The increased pace of digital-enabled interactions and resulting growth in the volumes of data exchanged globally are opening up compelling opportunities for today's hybrid enterprises. Enterprises who harness the power of data gravity are able to transform how they create and deliver value, and ultimately stay ahead of their competition.

To examine its impact, Digital Realty recently unveiled the inaugural Data Gravity Index DGx™, which quantifies just how rapidly enterprise data is growing in metro areas and its effect on global 2000 enterprises. Data Gravity Index DGx findings provide critical insights that will inform this year's MarketplaceLIVE event.

Who: Join Digital Realty, the largest global provider of multi-tenant data center capacity, and inspirational leaders from the enterprises, networks and cloud providers who are defying gravity and forging the digital business models of the future. Sessions include:

Bill Stein , Digital Realty's Chief Executive Officer, will deliver the opening keynote of MarketplaceLIVE 2020 on Defying Gravity and outline how the data center industry stands at a critical inflection point.





will deliver the opening keynote of MarketplaceLIVE 2020 on Defying Gravity and outline how the data center industry stands at a critical inflection point. Geoffrey Moore , chairman, founder and managing partner of TCG Advisors will introduce the concept of Escape Velocity and how it can free companies' futures from the pull of the past. Legacy business models exert their own gravitational pull on organizations that need to be overcome to create true business velocity. In this inspiring keynote, Moore will call out the misconceptions and behaviors that trap enterprises into outdated franchises.





will introduce the concept of and how it can free companies' futures from the pull of the past. Legacy business models exert their own gravitational pull on organizations that need to be overcome to create true business velocity. In this inspiring keynote, Moore will call out the misconceptions and behaviors that trap enterprises into outdated franchises. Jayshree Ullal , president & CEO of Arista Networks will keynote MarketplaceLIVE 2020 on the theme of Defying Gravity via next-generation networking paradigms. Ullal has led Arista for over a decade and will share key insights from her unique entrepreneurial journey.





keynote MarketplaceLIVE 2020 on the theme of via next-generation networking paradigms. Ullal has led Arista for over a decade and will share key insights from her unique entrepreneurial journey. Gartner VP & Distinguished Analyst Drue Reeves , will discuss the impact of data gravity across the core, cloud and edge and the significant implications for future IT architectures.





, will discuss the impact of data gravity across the core, cloud and edge and the significant implications for future IT architectures. Dave McCrory VP of Growth and Insights at Digital Realty and James Urqhuart, strategic executive advisor at Vmware Tanzu introduce Data Gravity , the next megatrend impacting enterprise growth and explain how the recently released Data Gravity Index™ is an important tool for customers.





introduce , the next megatrend impacting enterprise growth and explain how the recently released Data Gravity Index™ is an important tool for customers. Dr. Shawna Pandya , physician, speaker, aquanaut, martial artist will outline the importance of staying resilient in the face of impossible odds. Hear her story and her advice on how tech leaders can defy gravity and rise above today's challenges.





will outline the importance of staying resilient in the face of impossible odds. Hear her story and her advice on how tech leaders can defy gravity and rise above today's challenges. Irish tech visionary Dr. Anita Sands will take on the challenge of Defying Echo Chambers . The prospect of tech growing, evolving and having more influence without the input of women and BIPOC is concerning. Her session will outline why including input and insights from everybody will help our industry produce the best technology possible.





will take on the challenge of . The prospect of tech growing, evolving and having more influence without the input of women and BIPOC is concerning. Her session will outline why including input and insights from everybody will help our industry produce the best technology possible. British futurist Nikolas Badminton will discuss the coming trends that will shape impactful organizations, trillion-dollar companies, progressive governments, and 200+ billion-dollar investment funds in a session on Defying Gravity: Redefining Our Future.

When: Thursday, November 19, 2020

APAC sessions start at 2:00 p.m. SGT / 5:00 p.m. AEDT





SGT / AEDT EMEA sessions start at 9:00 a.m. GMT / 10:00 a.m. CET





/ Americas sessions start at 6:00 a.m. PST / 9:00 a.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. BRT

Where: This year's event will take place digitally at www.marketplacelive.com . Register for your complimentary pass here . Attendees can expect inspiring keynotes, analyst insights, virtual data center tours, global customer perspectives, technical breakouts, networking opportunities, entertainment and much more.

Press and analysts interested in attending MarketplaceLIVE 2020 can register for a press/analyst pass through the registration form or by sending an email to [email protected] . Press/analysts will have exclusive activities and access to Digital Realty executives.

